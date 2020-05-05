Greensea Expands into Europe with Wight Ocean

Greensea Systems, Inc., a marine robotics company headquartered in Richmond, Vt., announced it is expanding its international presence to meet increasing demand for its open architecture navigation, control, autonomy and human-machine interface technology.

Wight Ocean, Ltd. will represent Greensea products to customers across Europe. This will include the Greensea INSpect GS inertial navigation system and the EOD Workspace software tool. “We are excited to collaborate with Greensea Systems, providing our customers with a robust technology framework and the building blocks that enable rapid development of integrated robotics solutions, helping operators accomplish their missions more efficiently and safely,” said Graham Lester of Wight Ocean.

Wight Ocean will also market Greensea’s recently introduces hull crawler designed to perform underwater ship inspections in lieu of dry-docking (UWILD) and naval vessel survey and inspection operations. The hull crawler is the first commercially available product to come out of Greensea’s hull robotics program, which is developing the advanced navigation and localization capabilities necessary for hull inspection, surveying, and non-destructive testing.

Greensea’s open architecture software platform, OPENSEA, is currently used in more than 1,000 marine systems in applications that include explosive ordnance disposal (EOD), offshore survey and Inspection, to ship hull robotics.

“Greensea has always prided itself on meeting diverse customer needs with easy-to-use, groundbreaking solutions,” said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea. “We look forward to partnering with Wight Ocean to develop and deepen relationships so we can help our international customers achieve success in the field.”

The international expansion continues a trend of aggressive growth for Greensea. “In the past year, we’ve seen a steep increase in demand,” said Marybeth Gilliam, COO of Greensea. “Customers recognize that a common open architecture platform like OPENSEA gives them the flexibility, interoperability and advanced capability necessary to get the job done.”