HavocAI Raises $11 Million in Seed Funding

HavocAI Inc., a Providence, R.I. based developer of autonomous uncrewed surface vessel (USV) technology, announced it has closed an $11 million Seed round of funding.

The round was led by Scout Ventures, co-led by Trousdale Ventures, and saw additional participation from Outlander VC, The Veteran Fund, BV.VC, Decisive Point, Alumni Ventures, and New North Ventures.

HavocAI develops low-cost USVs and software intended to allow a single operator to command and control thousands of unmanned assets for applications ranging from defense missions to commercial ventures.

The company said it will use the funds to expand production capacity, enhance product development and accelerate customer acquisition

"We are thrilled to have such a distinguished group of investors who deeply understand our vision and are committed to supporting us on this journey," said Paul Lwin, CEO of HavocAI. "This capital allows us to scale our production capabilities and grow our team to meet the increasing demand from both our existing and new customers."

"We're excited to support HavocAI as they continue to push the boundaries of what's possible in USV technology," said Brad Harrison, Managing Partner, at Scout Ventures. "Their technology has the potential to dramatically transform the industry, and we look forward to seeing the impact they'll make."

