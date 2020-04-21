 
April 21, 2020

Heerema Fabrication Group's Piling Template for Taiwan Offshore Wind Project

Pre-piling template - Image Credit: Heerema Fabrication Group

Pre-piling template - Image Credit: Heerema Fabrication Group

Dutch company Heerema Fabrication Group has won a contract to build pre-piling templates for the Greater Changhua offshore wind developments in Taiwan.

A pre-piling template will be delivered to the company's compatriot Heerema Marine Contractors to assist with the installation of the offshore wind turbine piles accurately. 

The template will consist of 3 pile sleeves connected by framing including hydraulically adjustable pile guides and mud mats. Heerema Vlissingen will fabricate the steel structure and assist with commissioning.

Heerema Marine Contractors has been assigned the transport and installation of 111 turbine foundations and the installation of two offshore substations for the Ørsted-operated Greater Changhua 1 and 2a offshore wind projects in Taiwan. 

The offshore work at the Greater Changhua projects is scheduled to be finalized by end of 2021. The installation sequence is to install the foundation piles first and then the turbine foundation. Fabrication starts in June 2020 and completion is scheduled for Q4 2020.

