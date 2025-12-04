Thursday, December 4, 2025
 
NOAA holds Keel-Laying Ceremony for Charting and Mapping Vessel

Source: NOAA

A keel-laying ceremony has been held for Navigator, a new charting and mapping vessel being constructed for NOAA. The vessel is being built by Thoma-Sea Marine Constructors, LLC., in Houma, Louisiana.

In 2023, NOAA announced the addition of two new charting and mapping vessels to the NOAA fleet. Surveyor is expected to be completed in 2027 and Navigator in 2028. The ships will be used primarily for ocean mapping and nautical charting as part of NOAA’s mission to deliver tools and information to help mariners safely navigate the $2.3 trillion worth of cargo that comes in and out of the nation’s ports and harbors.

The vessel's name, Navigator, highlights one of NOAA's central missions: facilitating the safe navigation of mariners throughout U.S. waters. The Navigator will be homeported in Newport, Oregon.

