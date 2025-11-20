Freire Shipyard Celebrates Keel-Laying of Dana V Research Vessel

Freire Shipyard has celebrated the keel laying of the new flagship research vessel for the Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU -Technical University of Denmark). Measuring 70 meters length and 16 meters beam, with accommodation for 38 people, the Dana V is set to become a world-class platform for research and education.

Successor to the Dana IV, the Dana V was designed by the Knud E. Hansen A/Sconsortium, Odense Maritime Technology A/S and Naval Architects, with environmental sustainability at its core. The vessel can operate on either biodiesel or electric batteries, switching between propulsion systems as mission requirements dictate, particularly for operations demanding silent navigation.

Dana V will be a multidisciplinary research platform including research on fish stocks, marine ecosystems, ocean currents, and biodiversity variations. The design allows for studies on the interactions between biology, physics, and climate, as well as geological conditions of the seabed and water column.

To support these missions, the Dana V will be equipped with advanced systems ensuring high-quality data collection and documentation. Its instruments include sonars, sound velocity meters, trawl control systems, and other specialized marine research equipment.