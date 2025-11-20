Thursday, November 20, 2025
 
New Wave Media

November 20, 2025

Freire Shipyard Celebrates Keel-Laying of Dana V Research Vessel

© Freire Shipyard

© Freire Shipyard

Freire Shipyard has celebrated the keel laying of the new flagship research vessel for the Danmarks Tekniske Universitet (DTU -Technical University of Denmark). Measuring 70 meters length and 16 meters beam, with accommodation for 38 people, the Dana V is set to become a world-class platform for research and education.

Successor to the Dana IV, the Dana V was designed by the Knud E. Hansen A/Sconsortium, Odense Maritime Technology A/S and Naval Architects, with environmental sustainability at its core. The vessel can operate on either biodiesel or electric batteries, switching between propulsion systems as mission requirements dictate, particularly for operations demanding silent navigation.

Dana V will be a multidisciplinary research platform including research on fish stocks, marine ecosystems, ocean currents, and biodiversity variations. The design allows for studies on the interactions between biology, physics, and climate, as well as geological conditions of the seabed and water column.

To support these missions, the Dana V will be equipped with advanced systems ensuring high-quality data collection and documentation. Its instruments include sonars, sound velocity meters, trawl control systems, and other specialized marine research equipment.

Related News

© NOAA

NOAA to Hold Keel-Laying Ceremony for New Charting, Mapping Vessel

NOAA Marine and Aviation Operations will celebrate the keel-laying for Navigator, the second of two new charting and mapping…

R/V Falkor (too) crew and Argentine science team prepare to deploy a Servicio de Hidrografía Naval’s Wavescan Oceanor Buoy, or WOB; the moored buoy collects data on currents as well as hydrographic and atmospheric parameters. © Schmidt Ocean Institute

Scientists Collect Biodiversity Data in Argentina’s Submarine Canyons

Scientists on an Argentinian-led expedition onboard Schmidt Ocean Institute’s R/V Falkor (too) deployed an array of technologies…

Copyright Sergey Kohl/AdobeStock

Havila Shipping Banks Q3 Profit as Fleet Use Climbs

Havila Shipping delivered a stronger third quarter in 2025, reporting improved profit before tax and maintaining high fleet…

© Seequent

Webinar: Seequent Unlocks Subsea Intelligence

Join Seequent for a free webinar and a deep dive into offshore wind cable burial risk and ground modeling innovation.This session…

© Teledyne Marine

BMT, Teledyne Marine Announce Memorandum of Understanding

BMT has announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with The Teledyne Marine Vehicles group which includes Iceland-based…

Robert Dalziel, Managing Director at Interocean, Dubai. © Interocean

Interocean Opens New Office to Support Growth in the Middle East

Interocean Marine Services (Interocean) has officially opened its new office, located in the heart of Dubai’s Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC).

Featured Companies

Yacht Signs

At Yacht Signs, we excel in creating stunning illuminated yacht names and logos, durable stainless steel yacht lettering, and cutting-edge LED and fiber optic solutions. Our comprehensive services also include in-house design and manufacturing of exquisite backlit…

Tethys Robotics

Tethys Robotics AG is a Swiss company developing compact, highly automated underwater drones that transform inspection and mapping in challenging aquatic environments. Tethys Robotics redefines how inspections, mapping, and maintenance are conducted across sectors like hydropower…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Lighting the Depths: How a Diving Rehabilitation Base Enhances its Experience and Safety with Lighting Solutions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news