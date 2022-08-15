Hydrogen Fuel Cell Powered AUV Demonstrated

Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics Ltd. announced the successful completion of various demonstration missions using the hydrogen fuel cell powered autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV), Solus-LR.

The missions, executed in Vancouver's Indian Arm inlet on July 15, demonstrated the remarkable autonomous launch of a micro-AUV from Solus-LR while submerged and underway. Following the launch, the micro-AUV surfaced and transmitted a status message to Solus-LR's command and control center via Iridium satellite. The operation was the first of its kind and demonstrated near real-time, over-the-horizon communications from a submerged AUV.

The demonstration was observed by representatives from Trusted Autonomous Systems (TAS), the Royal Australian Navy, Royal Canadian Navy, Defense Research Development Canada (DRDC), Defense Science & Technology Group (DSTG Australia) and the Minister of State for Trade, Vancouver-Fraserview, George Chow, as part of Cellula's ongoing work with TAS' SeaWolf program. TAS is Australia's first Defense Cooperative Research Center.

Built on a research and development project originally sponsored by DRDC under the All Domain Situational Awareness (ADSA) Science and Technology (S&T) Program that developed Solus-LR, the mission re-enforced the capabilities and potential of a long-range, hydrogen fuel cell powered AUV designed for submerged missions in excess of 2,000 km.

CEO of TAS, Professor Jason Scholz, said, "We were extremely impressed to see these novel technologies, particularly the hydrogen fuel-cell succeed in sea trial conditions. This type of power provides an additional viable option to diesel, battery-only and nuclear propulsion. Cellula Robotics continue to impress on the SeaWolf program, along with the contributions of our many Australian partners in the consortium. We aim to continue to develop this capability option for Defense consideration."