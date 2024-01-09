Wednesday, January 10, 2024
 
January 9, 2024

HydroWing Opens New Base in Wales

(Photo: HydroWing)

(Photo: HydroWing)

HydroWing announced it has opened a new office in Wales, to support the development of its tidal stream energy project at Morlais on Anglesey.

The company has been awarded a contract through the latest round of the U.K. government’s ‘Contracts for Difference’ allocation for a 10 MW tidal stream energy project at Morlais, the U.K.’s largest consented tidal energy scheme.

Richard Parkinson, CEO of Inyanga Marine Energy Group, the parent company of HydroWing, said, “Our vision is to become the world leader in tidal array technology. Our project at Morlais will be a key step on this journey and opening the new office in Wales is an important milestone for us.”

The new office is based at M-SParc, a science park on Anglesey, owned by Bangor University. The office will be led by Commercial Manager Osian Roberts, who was born and raised on Anglesey and has considerable international experience in the offshore renewable energy sector. He will lead a team to be based at M-SParc, creating significant new employment in the region.

Parkinson added, “Commercialization of tidal stream energy has so far been held back by high operations and maintenance costs. Our HydroWing technology meets that challenge head on. It will help unlock the commercial viability of tidal stream energy around the world, offering a low cost, reliable source of renewable energy for generations to come.”

HydroWing technology is based on a unique patented modular design that dramatically improves the cost-efficiency and production of tidal stream energy.

Simon Cheeseman, Sector Lead on Wave and Tidal Energy at the Offshore Renewable Energy Catapult, said, “Tidal energy is a crucial part of the mix to achieve net zero targets globally. The team at Inyanga Marine Energy Group has unrivalled experience in the sector, having deployed more than half of all tidal stream energy devices worldwide. So it is great to see their immense knowledge and experience informing the design and deployment strategy for HydroWing, a technology that is helping deliver sector innovation.”

The HydroWing project at Morlais will be deployed in 2027.

Related News

Floating electrical hub for Eolmed (Credit: Bourbon)

Eolmed Floating Wind Farm Starts Taking Shape in Mediterranean Sea

Bourbon Subsea Services has installed a floating electrical hub (FEH) at the Eolmed floating offshore wind farm in France…

(Credit: Nekkar)

Nekkar Nets $7M Deal to Equip Subsea Vessel With New Offshore Crane

Nekkar’s subsidiary Techano Oceanlift has been awarded a contract by Sefine Shipyard to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild subsea inspection…

(Image: PXGEO)

PXGEO Acquires Ampseis

Marine geophysical service provider PXGEO on Wednesday announced it has acquired one hundred percent of the share capital of rival AmpSeis…

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan…

Harnessing the 'Mocean' of the Ocean

Garnering power from ocean waves is a generation behind the progress of offshore wind, but Mocean Energy, led by founder…

© Ricochet64 / Adobe Stock

US Navy Orders Saab UUVs for Kuwait

Saab Inc., based in Syracuse, N.Y., has been awarded a $15,877,254 firm-fixed-price contract from the U.S. Navy's Naval Sea Systems Command…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine

Editorial
