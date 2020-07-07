 
New Wave Media

July 7, 2020

ICONIC Installs First Instrumented Tubular Plug Offshore Norway

Image Credit: ICONIC

Image Credit: ICONIC

ICONIC, a Stavanger-based company developing wireless monitoring products for downhole applications, has said it has installed its first iTP (Instrumented Tubular Plug) in the Norwegian North Sea. 

The company, formed in 2020, was born out of ICON Instruments, which was awarded a LOOP contract with Equinor to to develop an instrumented tubular plug (ITP) with wireless communication, aimed at reducing cost related to "dry" wellhead operations by eliminating the need for wireline mobilization and rig-up for securing of the well.

ICONIC said Monday the iTP was installed for a major international operator from a fixed installation offshore, without disclosing the name of the client.

"The device was mounted below the 9 5/8” casing plug and was successfully set at 45 meters deep. The iTP monitored the pressure and temperature data continuously from below the plug until it was retrieved two days later. By knowing the pressure below the plug, the iTP guaranteed its safe retrieval," ICONIC said.

"It achieved this by making the operations team aware of any pressure-equalizing that was required beforehand. The next iTP installation is scheduled for the same operator in 2020.  Continuous monitoring allows the operational decisions to be performed in a safe and cost-efficient manner, compared with other solutions on the market," ICONIC added.

 Per ICONIC, the iTP technology offers different cost savings depending on its application.

"When using a tubing hanger plug, the cost savings are made because retrieval of the plug can take place without the use of a pressure control system. This cuts down the time and cost for the wireline rig up. In other cases, such as Xmas tree change out or Xmas tree maintenance operations, the iTP eliminates the need for a deep-set plug and therefore removes this activity from the critical path. For a Xmas tree change out or maintenance operations, the use of the iTP will typically result in, but is not limited to, cost savings in the range of $150,000 – 200,000 USD," the company said.

According to the company, the iTP can also be used for many other applications where wireless monitoring enables the operator to reduce risk and facilitate easy decision making, this makes the drilling or intervention operation a more cost-efficient manner.

"Some potential applications are temporary plugging for drilling and intervention, perforation logging, P&A and riser-less pre slot recovery," ICONIC explained.

Jarl Endre Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer, ICONIC said: “As a young company, we are very proud to have successfully delivered our first iTP installation for a major operator in Norway. With the successful installation and monitoring on the pilot well installation, we have shown that knowledge is power. By having more access to real time data, costs are cut and safety is heightened. We very much look forward to our next installation, which is scheduled to take place later this year.”


Email

Related News

Image Credit: CorPower

CorPower Starts Wave Energy Project in Portugal

CorPower, a Swedish developer of wave energy converters, is establishing an R&D, Manufacturing & Service Centre for wave…

Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind Installs Wind LiDAR in New Jersey

A wind LiDAR (light detection and ranging) instrument has been installed alongside the causeway leading to Rutgers University…

Credit: Proserv

Proserv, Dril-Quip in Subsea Control Systems Pact

Drilling and production equipment provider Dril-Quip and controls technology company Proserv have entered into an agreement…

Aker Solutions Develops Faster Offshore Well Workover System

Norwegian engineering company Aker Solutions has said it has developed a modified workover system that enables faster and…

Credit: Global Offshore

Global Offshore's Pre-Lay Plough Passes Kriegers Flak Test with Flying Colors

Offshore services provider Global Offshore, has completed its first phase of work at Vattenfall’s Danish Kriegers Flak offshore…

© Fokke / Adobe Stock

First Major US Offshore Wind Farm Reaches Permitting Milestone

The first major U.S. offshore wind farm, planned for the Massachusetts coast, reached a key permitting milestone on Tuesday…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Dynamic Systems Analysis Ltd

DSA is a leading provider of the ocean engineering software applications ProteusDS and ShipMo3D. The software is used to analyze and design: moorings, risers, pipelines, cable lay, offshore installations, aquaculture sites, wave energy devices, tidal energy platforms…

Unmanned Marine and Subsea Vehicles
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jun 2020 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news