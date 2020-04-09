 
April 9, 2020

COVE, IGNITE Sign 'Fish Tech' MOU

© mariusltu / Adobe Stock

The Center for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship (COVE) and IGNITE have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen the regional ocean innovation network, commercialization of new technologies, and to propel the success of entrepreneurs and businesses in the “fish tech” sector.

The partnership will deepen sector expertise of capture fisheries and aquaculture by sharing ideas for new technology creation and adoption and pairing among the members from both organizations. Working in collaboration to share a wealth of knowledge and expertise and access to infrastructure, COVE and IGNITE will increase connections among members to participate in networking events, identify supply chain partners, and commercial opportunities.

Based in Yarmouth and Pictou County, Nova Scotia, IGNITE is a technology incubator that offers a full range of services to its tenants and memberships that provides a direct link between the region’s business community, start-up ventures and educational institutions
COVE is a technology collaboration center that serves pre-commercial start-ups, ocean technology firms of all sizes, traditional marine supply chain companies, and academic collaborations with industry.

On Thursday, May 21, the COVE Ocean Connector will feature host speaker Doug Jones, CEO at IGNITE.

