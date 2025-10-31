Inhaca Sub Launches AI-Driven Underwater Hull Inspection System

Inhaca Sub Diving Services – Mozambique has announced the launch of Smart Hull Sight (SHS), a new AI-powered platform that digitalizes underwater hull inspections through 3D photogrammetry, corrosion detection, and CII performance analytics.

Developed by Inhaca Sub’s diving and ROV specialists, SHS enables shipowners, class societies, and port operators to assess hull condition with unprecedented precision.

The system automatically detects corrosion, estimates anode life, and generates digital-twin visualizations for remote review via its Inspection Theater module.

Key features:

AI corrosion and anode-life detection

Digital Hull Twin & Inspection Theater remote viewer

CII-linked fuel and CO₂ efficiency calculator

Professional SHS-branded class-ready inspection reports

Currently operating in Beira, Nacala, Maputo and Pemba, SHS is open for collaborations with classification societies, P&I clubs, and ship operators seeking to modernize their survey processes.