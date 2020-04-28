 
New Wave Media

April 28, 2020

Van Oord Installs Slip Joint Foundation at Borssele Wind Farm Site

  • Image Credit: Van Oord
Dutch offshore installation and construction company has installed what it calls the "Slip Joint" foundation at the Borssele Wind Farm Site V in the Dutch sector of the North Sea.

The Slip Joint is an alternative connection between foundation elements, a monopile, and a transition piece. It consists of two conical sections placed on top of each other. The foundation was installed at at the Borssele Wind Farm Site V on April 25.

"It is the first time anywhere that a submerged Slip Joint was used on a full-sized offshore wind turbine on a fully commercial basis," Van Oord said Tuesday.

"After years of developing the system in cooperation with its technology partners, Van Oord deployed offshore installation vessel Aeolus to install the Slip Joint foundation this week," Van Oord said.

The design and production of the Slip Joint was certified by DNVGL in the autumn of 2019, with MottMcDonald assessing it on bankability aspects. 

The Borssele Site V project consists of two 9.5 MW wind turbines and Van Oord has been awarded the Balance of Plant scope for this project.
Slip Joint foundation

The Slip Joint is based on friction, with the weight ensuring firmness and stability. Installation takes place by sliding the wind turbine’s foundation elements over the monopile, without having to use grout or bolts.

Van Oord explained: "Unlike standard solutions, the Slip Joint makes a submerged connection possible, allowing for a more balanced weight distribution between monopile and transition piece. It therefore opens up the possibility of manufacturing larger foundations for the next generation of wind turbines with existing manufacturing facilities and installing them at deep-sea locations using existing vessels.

"The (conical) sections that make the connection are produced using standard manufacturing methods. The Slip Joint provides a rapid, simple and safe installation solution in combination with reduced maintenance for the duration of the project."

