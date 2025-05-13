 
May 13, 2025

InterMoor Completes Studies for UK Floating Windfarm Development

InterMoor announced the successful completion of multiple study packages for the planning, installation, operations, and maintenance of a commercial-scale floating windfarm in the United Kingdom. Credit: Adobe Stock/Dabarti

InterMoor, a provider of mooring services and a brand in Acteon’s Moorings and Anchors Business Line, announced the successful completion of multiple study packages for the planning, installation, operations, and maintenance of a commercial-scale floating windfarm in the United Kingdom. The windfarm, with a capacity of up to 1GW and water depths ranging from 85 m to 150 m, represents an advancement in renewable energy.

The completed studies include:

  1. Mooring System Costs and Installation Comparison Study
  2. Mooring Repair and Sparing Philosophy Study
  3. Port Facilities Study: FOWT Mooring Storage and Mobilization
  4. Anchor Feasibility Study
  5. FOWT Temporary Mooring Study

“These studies are crucial for the upcoming development of floating offshore wind in Scotland and position InterMoor at the forefront of floating offshore wind development, driving innovation and efficiency for our customers,” said Frank Burns, General Manager, InterMoor Ltd.

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
