Jennifer Stewart Joins NOAA TPO as Technology Transfer Specialist

Jennifer Stewart has joined the NOAA Technology Partnerships Office as the new Technology Transfer Specialist, and is stationed at the NOAA Southwest Fisheries Science Center in La Jolla, Calif.

Stewart has spent the last 12 years as a civil servant within the field of technology transfer, brokering connections between technologies, inventors, academic and industry partners, and state, local, and federal government partners.

In her role at TPO, Stewart will work to maximize the impact of taxpayer investments in NOAA’s R&D, drawing from expertise in areas including innovation discovery, technology road mapping, intellectual property management, patent licensing, and cooperative research and development agreements.

Stewart is an award winning technology transfer professional who has supported a variety of economic development-based organizations within California’s Inland Empire and beyond. In 2014 she was elected to serve on the Federal Laboratory Consortium (FLC) Board and continues to serve as a Board member of the FLC. Additionally, Stewart has spent time supporting Small Business Administration outreach roadshows, educating small businesses on collaborative opportunities within Federal government programs across the country.

Stewart is a graduate of California Baptist University, Riverside, Calif. where she obtained a Bachelor of Arts in business administration.