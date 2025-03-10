Keppel Buys Global Marine Group

J.F. Lehman & Company (JFLCO), a middle-market private equity, has through its investment affiliates sold Global Marine Group (GMG) to Keppel Infrastructure Fund (KIF).

With a legacy dating to 1850, GMG is one of the leading providers of subsea telecom maintenance and installation services, supporting mission-critical global communications infrastructure.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company serves a diverse base of customers with high-reliability solutions that ensure the integrity and performance of undersea networks worldwide.

Terms of the transaction with KIF were not disclosed.

“Our successful partnership with management has transformed Global Marine Group into a focused, growing enterprise, playing an essential role in global telecom infrastructure,” said Alex Harman, Chairman of GMG’s Board of Directors and Partner at JFLCO.

“This transaction reflects the strength of our market position, operational expertise, and dedicated team. JFLCO’s support in refining our strategy has enabled us to cement our focus on our core telecoms market that is currently experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, which GMG is well placed to support. We are excited to build on our successes with our new partners at KAIF,” added Bruce Neilson-Watts, Chief Executive Officer of GMG.