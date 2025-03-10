 
New Wave Media

March 10, 2025

Keppel Buys Global Marine Group

© metamorworks / Adobe Stock

© metamorworks / Adobe Stock

J.F. Lehman & Company (JFLCO), a middle-market private equity, has through its investment affiliates sold Global Marine Group (GMG) to Keppel Infrastructure Fund (KIF).

With a legacy dating to 1850, GMG is one of the leading providers of subsea telecom maintenance and installation services, supporting mission-critical global communications infrastructure.

Headquartered in the United Kingdom, the company serves a diverse base of customers with high-reliability solutions that ensure the integrity and performance of undersea networks worldwide.

Terms of the transaction with KIF were not disclosed.

“Our successful partnership with management has transformed Global Marine Group into a focused, growing enterprise, playing an essential role in global telecom infrastructure,” said Alex Harman, Chairman of GMG’s Board of Directors and Partner at JFLCO.

“This transaction reflects the strength of our market position, operational expertise, and dedicated team. JFLCO’s support in refining our strategy has enabled us to cement our focus on our core telecoms market that is currently experiencing a period of unprecedented growth, which GMG is well placed to support. We are excited to build on our successes with our new partners at KAIF,” added Bruce Neilson-Watts, Chief Executive Officer of GMG.

Related News

Copyright PostModern Studio/AdobeStock

NOAA Scientist Dismissals Spark Protests

More than 1,000 demonstrators gathered outside the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) building in Boulder…

Source: AUV Team, GEOMAR

Unexploded Ordnance Could Contaminate Baltic Sea for 800 Years

The south-western Baltic Sea has about 3,000 kilograms of dissolved toxic chemicals released from unexploded ordnance, according…

Copyright Kevin/AdobeStock

Chinese Rover said to Find Evidence of Martian Ocean, Beaches

China’s Zhurong rover reportedly uncovered evidence beneath Mars’ surface that appears to be ancient sandy beaches, hinting…

(Credit: Asso.subsea)

Asso.subsea Introduces Marine Technology Business Unit

Subsea cable services company Asso.subsea has introduced the Marine Technology Business Unit, a strategic initiative dedicated to shipbuilding…

AdobeStock Image By khairulz

UNOLS FIC Call for Nominations Closes February 21

UNOLS is seeking nominations and applications to fill a Non-Operator vacancy on the Fleet Improvement Committee (FIC).The…

By Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA Administrator from 2021-2025. Image courtesy Rick Spinrad

OPINION: Save a Nickel, Kill a Thousand - The Pennies-Wise, Lives-Foolish Effort to Eliminate NOAA

I know how to reduce the federal budget by $7B, if we are willing to kill a few thousand Americans every year, put our economy further into debt…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Kraken Robotics

Headquartered in St. John’s, Newfoundland, Kraken Sonar Systems Inc. is a marine technology company engaged in the design and development of high performance sonars and acoustic velocity sensors for military and commercial applications. The Kraken team includes…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Dr. Dawn Wright: Mapping the Deep and Charting New Frontiers
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Diesel Technician

● NYC Ferry ● Brooklyn, New York, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news