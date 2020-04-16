Klein Debuts Nadir Imaging Sonar for UUVs

Klein Marine Systems offers a Nadir Imaging Sonar for both the commercial and military unmanned vehicle markets. The μMA-X is designed to be scalable and modular, integrating easily to most AUV/ROV vehicles. The system uses Klein’s μEngine a compact, low-power architecture which uses Klein BLUE technology to provide imaging performance.

Traditional side scan sonar systems suffer from a nadir gap in the center of the image directly under the path of the vehicle. The μMA-X system fills the gap and, when paired with conventional side scan, eliminates the need for overlapping survey lines to achieve 100% coverage. For AUV’s, this translates into extended mission durations, or shorter times to cover the same area. When discussing the system’s key features, Klein claims a 40% increase in survey efficiency when it is paired with a side scan sonar.

The key discriminator of the μMA-X is the ability to produce high-quality imagery of the nadir area that is comparable to the traditional side scan imagery. This allows for the data acquired by the system to be fed directly into existing Automatic Target Recognition (ATR) software allowing for automated detection and recognition of targets of interest.

Image: Klein Marine Systems

μMA-X: First System Delivery to Support USN UUVs



Klein Marine Systems also announced that it has delivered the first micro-MA-X in support of US NAVY Next Generation Small-Class Unmanned Undersea Vehicle (UUV) evaluation sponsored by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU). “The μMA-X system is the result of a fast-tracked, internally-funded development, and we are very excited to have the US NAVY evaluate its effectiveness for the Maritime Expeditionary Mine

Countermeasures Unmanned Undersea Vehicle program,” said Guy Malden, Co-CEO of Mitcham. “We consider the US NAVY to be an excellent reference customer and our team has worked hard to meet their expectations.”



Key Features:

• Complete nadir coverage

• 40% increase in survey efficiency when paired with Side Scan Sonar.

• Hi-resolution imagery – 850kHz

• Broadband CHIRP technology

• Interpretation characteristics equal to SSS (grazing angle/shadow high contrast)

• Compatible with ATR systems

• Hydrodynamic low-drag design

• Highly scalable





Image: Klein Marine Systems