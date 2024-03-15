 
Kongsberg Discovery Banks Corcovado Geosub Deal

[L to R]: Jan Erik Faugstadmo, VP Positioning and Communication, Kongsberg Discovery; Donizeti Carneiro, Commercial Director, Corcovado; Spencer Collins, VP Sales Underwater Positioning, Kongsberg Discovery. image courtesy Kongsberg Discovery

Corcovado Geosub Ltda signed a multimillion-dollar contract with Kongsberg Discovery for advanced seabed monitoring equipment.

The agreement, for the delivery of cNODE Sensor Logging Transponders, will allow Corcovado to conduct long-term environmental monitoring for seabed horizontal and vertical displacement during both carbon capture & storage and oil & gas recovery, within the Brazilian market.

Corcovado Geosub is a specialist Brazilian supplier of Survey, ROV and AUV services, has an established relationship with Kongsberg Discovery, having conducted high resolution mapping of significant areas of the seafloor with the HUGIN AUV.

The latest order, confirmed at Oceanology International in London, will put Corcovado at the forefront of serving the Brazilian market to monitor seabed displacement. Monitoring for changes to elevation of the seabed during carbon capture, for example, is essential to mitigate against the risk of the stored gas escaping due to over-pressurisation.

