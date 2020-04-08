Kraken, Greensea Partner to Advance Marine Robotics

Kraken Robotics and Greensea Systems have agreed to expand upon collaborative efforts already undertaken between the two companies to advance the capabilities of marine robotics. Under the agreement, Greensea will support development, integration and testing work with Kraken across several of Kraken’s technology platforms.

The companies have worked together over the last 12 months to utilize Greensea's OPENSEA open architecture robotic platform and provide a robust, modular and extensible software architecture for Kraken’s autonomous underwater vehicles and towed systems.

Karl Kenny, Kraken’s President & CEO, said, “We originally began working with Greensea in 2018, when we were looking to expand the capabilities of our ThunderFish AUV platform. Throughout that project, I was very pleased to observe how well our teams worked together, the synergies between culture and capability, and to see the full capabilities of the Greensea software architecture in action. Since then, we have expanded our work together to include the KATFISH system, and integration of our SeaVision laser scanner. This partnership agreement will allow Kraken to engage Greensea in a larger capacity and enables a framework for ongoing collaboration and cooperation.”

The new Partnership Agreement simplifies contracting between the companies and allows for ongoing collaboration for software and hardware technologies. Greensea will support Kraken in maturing ongoing programs and accelerating new commercial offerings, including supporting Kraken’s R&D programs under the scope of the OceanVision project.

The companies also intend to work together specifically in the areas of seabed residency and hull inspection and have already demonstrated successful efforts by integrating Kraken sensors into the Greensea OPENSEA Platform and Greensea hardware products, including the newly developed Greensea Hull Crawler system. The first phase of this work was completed in February 2020, with the integration of Kraken’s SeaVision 3D RGB Underwater Laser Scanner into a prototype of the Greensea Crawler. The system was fielded in Florida and demonstrated inspections of a real-world vessel.

"The partnership we have signed is very significant. It is a relationship formed between the most disruptive, agile, and aggressive technology developers in the industry," said Ben Kinnaman, CEO of Greensea. “Greensea’s powerful open architecture software platform combined with Kraken's sensor technology, vehicles, and services will create the next generation of robotics for the subsea industry. The value this partnership creates will drive business for both of our companies."

Greensea Hull Crawler with integrated SeaVision, using RGB lasers to provide real-time full colour scans of foreign objects on the hull (Photo: Greensea)

