Wednesday, February 28, 2024
 
New Wave Media

February 28, 2024

Kraken Robotics Delivers Minehunting Systems to Royal Danish Navy

  • Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • KATFISH on MSF drone vessel at night (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • Kraken KATFISH (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics) Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • KATFISH on MSF drone vessel at night (Credit: Kraken Robotics) KATFISH on MSF drone vessel at night (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics) Kraken KATFISH on MSF drone vessels (Credit: Kraken Robotics)
  • Kraken KATFISH (Credit: Kraken Robotics) Kraken KATFISH (Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Canadian company Kraken Robotics has completed deliveries and sea acceptance tests of all systems for its minehunting sonar equipment under the contract with Royal Danish Navy.

The contract was signed in September 2020, following a competitive bidding process. Under the contract with the Danish Ministry of Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO), Kraken has delivered four complete turnkey minehunting systems.

Each system consists of a KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar, Tentacle Winch and Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), topside command and control equipment, and remote operation and monitoring capability for standoff minehunting operations.

Starting in 2022, the KATFISH minehunting systems were integrated onboard the Royal Danish Navy’s optionally uncrewed surface vessels (USVs), the MSF-class.

Kraken worked closely with MCM Denmark operators and workshop technicians as well as skilled local Danish shipyard, JOBI, to install Kraken’s DNV design-approved Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS) onto the MSF-class in parallel with the MSF-class planned mid-life refit.

The Canadian company also integrated the KATFISH system with Saab’s Command and Control (C2) software, providing operators with a seamless experience for mission planning and mission monitoring.

The inclusion of Kongsberg’s Maritime Broadband Radio (MBR) enables the complete system to operate remotely, streaming full resolution sonar imagery in real-time at ranges exceeding line of sight.

In 2023, Kraken also entered in a seven-year sustainment contract with DALO, with options for two further seven-year extensions, for a total possible 21 years of sustainment.

The sustainment program includes regularly scheduled maintenance, repair, and overhaul as well as provision of training and spare parts, and the delivery of regular capability enhancements through software updates.

Throughout 2024, Kraken will also be delivering additional spares, including spare towcables and two spare KATFISH towbodies.

Kraken has developed and delivered extensive training programs with the MCM Denmark team, including Onboard Operator, Onboard Maintainer, and Depot Maintainer training certification programs.

As of 2024, the Royal Danish Navy will have completed their first full year of KATFISH operations, with an undisclosed large number of operational hours.

“The process of integrating the Kraken KATFISH sonar into the Danish MCM forces is coming to an end and it is anticipated that the MCM capacity will reach Full Operational Capability (FOC) within the first half of 2024. An extremely extensive and close coordinated work has been put into the system integration from all stakeholders.

“This has resulted in many days and hours onboard the small MCM drones at the Naval base in Frederikshavn. I have followed the work closely and I am very pleased with the overall result. A very impressive sensor providing very detailed images that will increase the detection and classification probability of mine like echoes significantly,” said Jakob Damgaard Rousøe, the Head of the Maritime Division within DALO, Captain (RDN).

Related News

Pipelaying ops for BP's GTA project (Credit: Allseas)

Pioneering Spirit Completes Infield Pipelay Work at BP’s LNG Scheme

Allseas’ construction vessel Pioneering Spirit has completed the infield pipelay scope for BP’s ultra-deepwater Greater Tortue…

© Jesper / Adobe Stock

EU Should Upgrade Submarine Cable Infrastructure with State Aid, Paper Says

Europe should take measures to build or upgrade its submarine cable infrastructure and with state aid if necessary, according…

TechnipFMC to Supply Subsea Systems for Shell’s Sparta Development

Oilfield services company TechnipFMC has been awarded a ‘substantial contract’ by Shell for the supply of subsea production…

Image courtesy Oceaneering

Oceaneering Freedom AUV Gets a Look for Defense Applications

Oceaneering International said its Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech) business segment won a contract by the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU)…

Image courtesy Boeing Maritime and Intelligence Systems

Inside Boeing's Orca XLUUV for the US Navy

Boeing delivered the first Orca Extra Large Uncrewed Undersea Vehicle (XLUUV) to the U.S Navy following acceptance testing…

(Photo: Great Lakes Shipwreck Historical Society)

Wreck of WWII-era Cargo Ship Found in the Great Lakes

The wreck of a World War II-era freighter has been discovered in over 600 feet of water around 35 miles north of Michigan’s…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.
The February 2024 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on Oceanographic topics and technologies.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Editorial
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Assistant Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Cook

● NOAA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jan 2024 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news