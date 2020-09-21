 
September 21, 2020

Kraken Robotics: SeaScout System Tests Successful

Canadian marine tech company Kraken Robotics has said it has successfully completed over 3 weeks of sea trials in Nova Scotia with our SeaScout system installed on the company’s research and survey vessel, Ocean Seeker.

The SeaScout system consists of the Kraken’s Autonomous Launch and Recovery System (ALARS), Tentacle Winch, and the KATFISH towed Synthetic Aperture Sonar underwater vehicle.

According to Kraken, both the Tentacle Winch and the ALARS are constructed of non-welded aluminum for high strength, low weight, and low magnetic signature. 

"These properties are important for small host vehicles such as Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs) and Mine Counter Measures (MCM) vessels. The Tentacle Winch and ALARS are the culmination of an internal development effort started in 2017 by Kraken’s Handling Systems team located in Dartmouth, Nova Scotia," Kraken said.

The complete SeaScout system will be delivered to both the Royal Danish Navy and the Polish Navy over the coming years for installation on their mine hunting vessels.

The Ocean Seeker vessel, aboard which the SeaScout system was tested, is a former Royal Canadian Mounted Police marine patrol vessel acquired in 2019 by Kraken board member Larry Puddister. 

Ocean Seeker along with Kraken’s SeaScout system will become part of a joint venture between Puddister and Kraken called Ocean Discovery Inc.

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
