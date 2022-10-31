 
October 31, 2022

Kraken Gets $1.1M Synthetic Aperture Sonar Order for NATO Navy Clients

Kraken Robotics  has secured a $1.1 million purchase order from an unnamed customer for several of its AquaPix synthetic aperture sonars SAS). 

"These systems will be integrated to Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs) for delivery to two distinct NATO navies. Delivery is expected in the first half of 2023." Kraken Robotics said .

Kraken’s AquaPix is an off the shelf, configurable SAS that replaces high end sidescan systems at an, Kraken says, affordable price, while delivering higher resolution, range, and area coverage rates (ACR). 

Kraken says that the increased range, resolution and associated higher ACR of SAS over traditional Side Scan Sonar systems significantly expand the capabilities of naval, scientific, and commercial applications. 

Kraken’s AquaPix is capable of 2 cm x 2 cm Ultra High-Definition SAS imaging at long ranges. 

According to Kraken, AquaPix is uniquely positioned within the industry to bring this capability to the increasingly popular small, man-portable vehicle class. 

"AquaPix is modular and has been integrated and deployed on over 20 different underwater vehicle platforms from shallow water to full ocean depth. Kraken’s SAS is modular and versatile, demonstrated by being one of only two companies in the world that has sold and integrated SAS into small, man-portable vehicles, towed systems, and deep-water vehicles," Kraken said.

"This ability to cross several platforms enables military customers to streamline their Post Mission Analysis by having the same sonar resolution and ATR performance across their entire fleet of vehicles and mission requirements," Kraken said.

