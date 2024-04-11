Dr. Kristine Beran Joins Teledyne Marine Sales Team

Teledyne Marine announced Dr. Kristine Beran has joined the organization in the role of Sales Manager for Teledyne Marine's Instruments and Imaging technology verticals. Based remote in Seattle, Kristine's focus will be to serve customers in the ocean science and academic community in the United States.

Beran began her career within the international fisheries and aquaculture industry, serving in progressive roles in research, operations, management, and sales at a global scale. Beran brings academic rigor, field experience, and evidence-based research to serve Teledyne Marine's extensive customer base in oceanographic research and scientific markets.