Leidos and Nauticus Robotics Forge Strategic Alliance

Nauticus Robotics, a specialist in autonomous subsea robotics and software, has entered into a strategic alliance with Leidos to advance subsea autonomy solutions.

The alliance builds on a successful prior collaboration between the two organizations and aims to combine the companies' complementary expertise to develop next-generation autonomous underwater systems capable of tackling increasingly complex missions.

Nauticus will apply its expertise in commercial subsea vehicle development, including its flagship Aquanaut system, along with its proprietary unmanned vehicle software platform, ToolKITT, to enhance the capabilities of future unmanned underwater vehicles.



