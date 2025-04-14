 
April 14, 2025

Leidos Unveils Sea Dart UUV

Source: Leidos

Leidos has released Sea Dart, a high-performance, low-cost, flexible and adaptable uncrewed undersea vessel (UUV) designed to support the U.S. Navy and commercial customers across a broad range of missions.

Sea Dart currently comes in two different standard diameters, six and nine inches, and is transportable by one or two people. It is payload agnostic and compatible with the U.S. Navy’s preferred Underwater Vehicle software architecture as well as the U.S. Navy’s new non-propagating UUV battery design.

Leidos says its high performance and low cost make it ideal for difficult missions in contested high-risk, environments and, at the other end of the spectrum, for use in scientific and research settings where low cost is paramount.

Depending on payload and configuration, Leidos’ Sea Dart UUV can assist in counter-mine operations, underwater survey, undersea infrastructure configuration monitoring, battlespace preparation, environmental sensing, and other missions that benefit from proliferation of low cost, high capability UUVs. Its ability to operate at tactically relevant speeds and depths for hours while providing significant amounts of payload power translate to rapid deployment and mission flexibility, says the company.  

A 12.75 inch diameter version is under consideration.



