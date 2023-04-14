Friday, April 14, 2023
 
New Wave Media

April 14, 2023

LiDAR Buoys Deployed to Capture Data for Two Scottish Floating Wind Farm Proejcts

©BlueFloat Energy

©BlueFloat Energy

Two floating Light Detection and Ranging (LiDAR) buoys have been deployed at the Scottish floating offshore wind projects proposed by the BlueFloat Energy and Renantis partnership.

A couple of days ago, the two EOLOS FLS200 LiDAR buoys were deployed at the partnership’s Broadshore site 50 km north of Fraserburgh and the Bellrock site 130 km east of Aberdeen.

Equipped with fully autonomous and remote sensing devices, the buoys will remain onsite for at least 12 months to capture accurate wind, metocean and atmospheric data and obtain insights on the site characteristics, which will help shape and inform the design of the wind farms.

“This is another exciting step for our Broadshore and Bellrock projects and brings us closer towards delivering commercial scale floating offshore wind projects in Scotland”, said Susie Lind, Managing Director of the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership. “These works will ensure that we can maximise the potential of our ScotWind projects with a detailed understanding of the environment and conditions at sea to feed the design process.”

As well as its 3.1GW portfolio of Scottish floating offshore wind projects – 900 MW Broadshore, 1.2GW Bellrock and the 1GW Stromar project it is developing in collaboration with Ørsted – the BlueFloat Energy | Renantis Partnership has recently been offered seabed exclusivity rights to develop two 99MW projects under the innovation arm of Crown Estate Scotland’s INTOG (Innovation and Targeted Oil & Gas) auction process.

The Sinclair and Scaraben projects, located north of Fraserburgh and next to the Partnership’s Broadshore development, will trial innovative foundation technologies, fabrication works and mooring systems with a view to maximizing opportunities for the Scottish supply chain, driving local investment and job creation.

Related News

Colette Cohen (left) and Myrtle Dawes (right) Credit:NZTC

Colette Cohen to Step Down as CEO of Net Zero Technology Centre. Myrtle Dawes to Take Over

Colette Cohen OBE is standing down as CEO of the UK-based Net Zero Technology Centre (NZTC). Myrtle Dawes has been announced…

©SSE Renewables

World's Deepest Offshore Wind Foundation Installed in Scotland

Italian energy services firm Saipem has installed what has been described as the world’s deepest offshore wind turbine foundation…

©Technip Energies

Floating Offshore Wind: Technip Energies' Semi-Submersible Concept Wins FLOWIN Prize

Technip Energies, with its three partners  Crowley, Anchor QEA, and Offshore Construction Associates, has been awarded the…

Credit: IQIP

HAL Buys Offshore Installation Equipment Firm IQIP from Royal IHC

HAL, the Dutch investment subsidiary of HAL Holding, has acquired IQIP, a supplier of foundation and installation equipment to the offshore wind…

©BlueFloat Energy

BlueFloat Energy Deploys LiDAR for 1GW Floating Offshore Wind Project in Taiwan

Floating offshore wind developer BlueFloat Energy said Thursday that its 1GW  ‘Winds of September’ floating wind project…

Credit:Fugro

Petrobras Partners with Fugro for Pioneering Remote ROV Survey

Dutch offshore survey firm Fugro and Brazil's national oil company Petrobras have completed what they say is Brazil's first…

Featured Companies

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The Latest Advancement in Deep Ocean Survey Vehicles — Teledyne Gavia’s SeaRaptor AUV
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Mate of Towing

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Mate

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

Damage Control Leader

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

2nd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States

3rd Assistant Engineer

● Grand River Navigation Company ● Traverse City, MI, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news