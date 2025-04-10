 
New Wave Media

April 10, 2025

Ocean Acidification: Warming’s “Evil Twin”

© shoma81 / Adobe Stock

© shoma81 / Adobe Stock

This week Sonardyne announced the integration of its CONTROS HydroC dissolved CO2 sensor from -4H-JENA engineering into its Origin 600 Acoustic Doppler Current Profiler, a development aimed at unlocking new capabilities for ocean acidification research.

The combined solution enables precise, real-time monitoring of dissolved carbon dioxide levels alongside detailed current profiling.

The oceans act as a partial sink for atmospheric CO2, so more CO2 means more acidification, even in deep oceanic waters.

The effects on ecosystems and biodiversity have been clearly observed, and food production from shellfish aquaculture and fisheries has suffered.

The World Meteorological Organization’s latest State of the Global Climate report released in March confirmed that acidification of the ocean surface is continuing, demonstrated by the steady decrease of global average ocean surface pH. The most intense regional decreases are in the Indian Ocean, the Southern Ocean, the eastern equatorial Pacific Ocean, the northern tropical Pacific and some regions in the Atlantic Ocean.

Projections show that ocean acidification will continue to increase in the 21st century at rates dependent on future emissions, and the report points out that changes in deep-ocean pH are irreversible on centennial to millennial time scales.

New ways of studying ocean acidification are being developed including the use of nuclear and isotopic techniques by the International Atomic Energy Agency’s environmental laboratories in Monaco.

Ocean acidification has now increased by around 30% compared to pre-industrial levels. This has occurred over several hundred years - an instant for the geological record.

The geological record could hold some important information for today’s situation, and a recently released study in Evolving Earth reviewed proxy measures from the fossil record that can be used to understand past ocean acidification events.

As the researchers say: Ocean acidification research is a high priority today considering the dangerous coincidence of past acidification events with mass extinctions and global biodiversity crises.

This doesn’t bode well for the current acidification event. Hence the nickname: evil twin.


Related News

R.M. Young Company, a leader in meteorological instrumentation, announced the retirement of President Tom Young. Credit: R. M. Young Company

R.M. Young: President Transition as Namesake Tom Young Retires

R.M. Young Company, a leader in meteorological instrumentation, announced the retirement of President Tom Young, marking…

Source: NOC

NOC AUVs To Boost Portugal Ocean Science Research

A leading European research, technology and innovation organization has chosen underwater robotics from the UK’s National…

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira's (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 USV. Credit: Exhail

Exail Announces Sale of USV to Oceanic Observatory of Madeira

Exail announced that it has been awarded a contract by the Oceanic Observatory of Madeira (OOM) to supply a DriX O-16 Uncrewed Surface Vessel (USV)…

(Credit: Kraken Robotics)

Kraken Robotics Brings 3D at Depth Into Its Fold

Canadian marine technology company Kraken Robotics has completed the acquisition of 3D at Depth, a subsea services company…

WHOI's dive team was recently received a top international award. Credit: WHOI

WHOI: Dive Team Awarded by International Organization

The Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution’s dive team was recently received a top international award for its commitment to quality training…

Credit: Clive McMahon, IMOS and SIMS

Grander Canyons

There are subsea canyons far bigger than the Grand Canyon.The Grand Canyon is 6,093 feet (1,857 meters) deep, but the Zhemchug Canyon…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Canadian Shipwreck Hunters
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Damage Control Officer- Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news