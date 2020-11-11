Linden Introduces Buoyant Optical Cables
Linden’s patented BSTFOC are thin, rugged, buoyant optical cables that can float on the surface, remain neutrally buoyant at depth or have controlled density to sink at pre-determined rates.
These cables can be manufactured in lengths >40 km with no splices. Linden has used BSTFOC to successfully manufacture 30 km precision wound, inside-payout packs. The cables have been tested to hydrostatic pressure of 4 kpsi, have an OD in the range of 0.9 to 1.1 mm and 50 lbf tensile strength. SG can be tailored from 1 to 1.5. The cables have been successfully terminated with LC, SC, FC, ST, Greene-Tweed and Fischer connectors.
Applications include many classes of ROVs; in small ROVs buoyant cable does not result in undesirable drag on the ROV.