 
New Wave Media

May 15, 2023

Van Oord Makes History with Record-Breaking Subsea Rock Installation Offshore Senegal

©Van Oord

©Van Oord

Dutch offshore installation services firm Van Oord has informed that its flexible fallpipe vessel Stornes has set a new world record. 

The vessel carried out subsea rock installation works what Van Oord says is a record water depth of 1.364 meters, with Van Oord comparing the distance to "almost five times the length of the Eiffel tower!"

The Subsea Rock installation works were executed in relation to the development of the Woodside-operated Sangomar field in Senegal. 

Subsea 7 contracted Van Oord to install 262.000 tonnes of rock in water depths ranging from 800 to the record depth of 1.364 meters for the stabilization and protection of subsea infrastructure. 

The Sangomar field is located approximately 100 kilometers south of Dakar. Due to the remote project location, the rock is supplied to the vessel by a ship-to-ship transfer method. 

"With this record, Van Oord strengthens their position as market leader for SRI, both in accuracy, efficiency and depth," said Rob Bakker, Operations Manager at Van Oord

According to the company, its dynamic positioning flexible fallpipe vessels are equipped with a unique flexible fall pipe system and Remote Operating Vehicles (ROV).

"Van Oord has developed a system in-house to install rock precisely and efficiently at greater water depth. This is an unique system giving Van Oord the ability to reach this record breaking water depth. Van Oord is the only subsea Rock Installation Contractor ever to reach this water depth and is determined to remain the record holder for deep water SRI," the company said.

Last month, Australian oil and gas giant Woodside said that its Sangomar development had been 82% complete and on target for first oil later in 2023. Once online, this will be Senegal's first offshore oil project in production.

Related News

Bubble Curtain noise mitigation system ©Vineyard Wind

Noise Mitigation: Bubble Curtain to Be Deployed During Construction of U.S. Largest Offshore Wind Project

U.S. offshore wind farm developer Vineyard Wind will deploy and test a secondary bubble curtain noise mitigation system during…

An unidentified cephalopod (most likely a sepiolid, aka Bobtail squid) is documented at 1800m deep by remotely operated vehicle (ROV) SuBastian off the coast of Puerto Rico. The area hosts several cephalopod species, but experts do not think this organism matches any of these known species very well. Photo Credit/Provider ROV SuBastian / Schmidt Ocean Institute

Expedition Taps New Tech to Check Deep-Sea Coral Health

Scientists aboard Schmidt Ocean Institute's R/V Falkor (too) have returned from an expedition to study the impact of climate…

The agreement was signed by Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S and Xavier Génin, CEO of SeaOwl at the UAE Climate Tech Forum organized by the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology. ©ADNOC

ADNOC L&S, SeaOwl Designing Unmanned Supply Vessels for Offshore Operations

ADNOC L&S, the shipping and maritime logistics arm of the Abu Dhabi-based oil firm ADNOC, has signed an agreement with SeaOwl…

Credit: Project Greensand

Innovative Seismic Monitoring Tech Developed for Danish North Sea CO2 Storage Project

Partners in Danish carbon capture and storage Project Greensand have developed technology for frequent seismic monitoring…

©TenneT

LionLink: UK, Netherlands Plan Cross-border Power Link to Boost Energy Security

The Netherlands and Britain plan to build what would be Europe's biggest cross-border electricity link connected to an offshore wind farm…

File image: Saildrone

Saildrone, Seabed 2030 in Ocean Mapping Partnership

U.S. based uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) company Saildrone has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Seabed 2030…

Featured Companies

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…
In this Oceanographic edition, MTR dives into the Seabed 2030 project with updates on the technology, technique and pace of the collaborative project to map the world’s oceans by 2030.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

New Products & Technologies
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

50T Boat Captain - Crater Lake National Park, Oregon

Any Entry Level

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news