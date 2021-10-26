Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
New Wave Media

October 26, 2021

Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control)

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control)

Underwater technology companies QYSEA and Water Linked have partnered up to equip QYSEA’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) with cutting edge underwater positioning sensors. The Water Linked A50 Doppler Velocity Log (DVL), touted as the world’s smallest DVL, will be the standard fit for QYSEA’s FIFISH V6 EXPERT, PRO V6 PLUS and PRO W6 ROVs moving forward.

Following extensive evaluation of the A50 DVL, QYSEA placed an initial order for 10 units. However, to meet the growing demand for increased vehicle capability among their clients, QYSEA significantly increased this initial order prior to taking delivery.

Known for their entry level FIFISH V6 ROV, QYSEA have seen increased demand for more capable vehicles. The size, weight and performance capabilities of the Water Linked A50 DVL made it a suitable choice to support accurate navigation.

Integrating the A50 into the control system of their ROVs has allowed QYSEA to offer advanced ROV station lock and control capabilities. These features allow operators of these smaller ROVs to undertake tasks that are typically undertaken by considerably larger vehicles.

Depth rated to 300m, the A50 can be used on an extensive range of ROVs. Where there is a need to operate at greater depths, the Water Linked A125 DVL is available rated to 500m or 3000m.

 Water Linked A50 DVLThanks to advances in technology allowing for the miniaturization of sensors, small ROVs can now be used for performing tasks that previously required larger vehicles. This results in a lower cost of operation and enhanced user experience.

Scott McLay, Chief Commercial Officer of Water Linked, said, “This commitment by QYSEA to the Water Linked DVL, following extensive evaluation, is a great testimony to the ability of our engineers to develop high performance sensors that meet the needs of the industry, enabling small vehicles to operate in harsh environments.”

QYSEA’s Marketing Director, Li Ping, said, “We at QYSEA have already successfully integrated the Water Linked Underwater GPS G2 system with a number of our current vehicles, providing users with additional navigation capability.”

When asked about the prospects of the newfound relationship with Water Linked, Ping was not in doubt: “The DVL integration has allowed us to further enhance the user experience, enabling QYSEA to support the needs of a growing commercial market for highly capable small vehicles.”

Related News

Seatronics and RTSYS are at Ocean Business 2021 in Southampton this week to perform a live demonstration of the Comet-300 AUV. Image courtesy RTSYS

Seatronics, RTSYS Announce Global Distribution Deal

Seatronics announced a global distribution agreement with French manufacturer RTSYS for its autonomous underwater vehicles…

Photo courtesy Saildrone

MTR100: Saildrone takes USVs to the Next Level

Saildrone takes USVs with full ocean capability to the next level, as Richard Jenkins, Founder & CEO, explains.Started in 2014…

Mesobot, an underwater robot capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the twilight zone. © Evan Kovacs/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Academia’s Climate Change Challenge is Far from Academic

Highlighted in Marine Technology Reporter's MTR100 is the work and technology ongoing in the halls of academia. The most…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D. Image courtesy NOAA

Richard W. Spinrad, Ph.D.: MTR's 2021 #1 Ocean Influencer

Richard (Rick) W. Spinrad, Ph.D., was sworn in on June 22, 2021 as the Under Secretary of Commerce for Oceans and Atmosphere…

25MW WindFloat Atlantic floating offshore wind farm in Portugal - Image Credit: ABS

Floating Dreams: Portugal Bets on Offshore Wind, Solar Farms

From a colossal wind farm floating amid choppy ocean waves to hundreds of solar panels on the surface of a dammed reservoir…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

JouBeh Technologies

JouBeh Technologies is a leading Iridium satellite VAR with extensive global experience in supporting environmental data collection experts by offering handsets, modems and marine tracking and broadband solutions, voice and data airtime, powerful cloud-based data processing and on line provisioning.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Subsea UK and the Creation of the “Global Underwater Hub”

Survey Once, Reuse Many Times

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Crew Sourcing Coordinator

● ASM Maritime ● Mumbai, Maharashtra, India

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Technical Superintended

● ASM Maritime
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news