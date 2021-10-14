Manor Renewable Energy Selects Teledyne RESON T51 Multibeam

Manor Renewable Energy (MRE) continues its investment in the company's survey capability with the comprehensive refit of survey equipment onboard the Manor Brunel, MRE's permanently mobilized survey vessel. The Brunel has undergone a series of engineering upgrades at the Manor Marine yard in Portland, Dorset in addition to the installation of a cutting-edge suite of hydrographic survey technology from Teledyne Marine.

MRE is excited to announce the order with Teledyne Marine for the revolutionary RESON Seabat T51 multibeam echosounder, offering a step change in the acquisition of high-resolution bathymetric data. The order also included an E20 singlebeam echosounder, SVP70 sound velocity probe and an upgrade to the vessel's Applanix POS MV Wavemaster Inertial Navigation System. The installation of the T51 to take place in December 2021 completes the upgrade to the Manor Brunel.

Alex Richards, Survey Manager at MRE said, “This investment in the department is a bold statement for the company; the introduction of a high specification, dedicated survey platform to the market will enable MRE to further extend its range of services to the industry."

“We are delighted that MRE have chosen to partner with Teledyne in order to upgrade their new vessel, the Manor Brunel," commented Ed Cheesman of Teledyne Marine. “The T51 marks a real advance in multibeam technology offering high resolution data across a wide swath using a dedicated 800kHz array. It is great to see Alex and the team set out from the beginning investing in the right tools to deliver the best results."