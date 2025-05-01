 
May 1, 2025

Klein Marine Systems Signs Agreement With SAAB to Provide Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) Technology

Klein Marine Systems has received a contract to provide Synthetic Aperture Sonar hardware technology to Saab Kockums AB. Credit: Klein Marine Systems

Klein Marine Systems, a leader in sonar technology, has received a contract to provide Synthetic Aperture Sonar (SAS) hardware technology to Saab Kockums AB (Linköping, Sweden). 

The sonar hardware will be integrated onto the Saab AUV62-MR, an autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) designed for mine-countermeasures (MCM) missions. Saab has signed a contract with the Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) for the AUVs. The vehicle has the ability to quickly map and produce high-resolution sonar images of the seabed over large areas and detect various types of objects. The system provides the navy with the ability for covert reconnaissance as well as solve multiple tasks simultaneously with fewer resources and less risk to personnel.

Klein is developing the SAS hardware in partnership with Saab Kockums. The protype sonar was first displayed during the REPMUS 2024, the Robotic Experimentation and Prototyping event is the world’s largest and most complex Maritime Unmanned Systems (MUS) exercise. 

