Manufacturing Grants Offered to Subsea Startups

CNC machining specialist and manufacturing partner Get It Made announced a new initiative aimed at innovative startups in the subsea industry who could be eligible to receive a manufacturing grant of up to £2,500 (approximately $3,350).

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Get It Made, who work alongside top UK universities, established household names and early stage startups, are developing a program to support new businesses in turning their ideas from design to reality. This will be done by working closely with the chosen business to advance their manufacturing capabilities, improve efficiency and foster a quality manufacturing partnership.

“We are thrilled to be offering our support and manufacturing expertise to subsea startups. We will help identify, understand and remove barriers so their innovation can become a reality and get to market quicker. We have worked with a number of great names in the subsea industry and are excited to be able to offer a £2,500 grant in free manufacturing services to the next pioneers in this unique industry,” says Luke Smoothy, Managing Director at Get It Made.

The grant is designed to enable cutting-edge research and development needed to support UK innovation and to underpin continued sustainable growth.

“Get It Made has worked with top businesses in the subsea industry for many years and has noticed the need for humans to research, protect and clean the world’s oceans. The subsea industry often relies on specialist and bespoke equipment, which means Get It Made is in the perfect position to help new startups and businesses get off the ground and into the sea!”

The manufacturing grant is available to startup businesses that have launched in the last three years and have fewer than 25 employees.

Applications for the grants close at 12:00pm GMT on December 31, 2020 and can be submitted through the website here: https://get-it-made.co.uk/grants/subsea/.