Tuesday, September 26, 2023
 
New Wave Media

September 25, 2023

Marine Technology Society Awarded $3.9 Million for Ocean Enterprise Engagement

Vehicle assembly and service technician Josh Keller unties Saildrone 1084 from the tow line in Lake Michigan to deploy it for a 2023 U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Fisheries survey. (Photo: Saildrone)

Vehicle assembly and service technician Josh Keller unties Saildrone 1084 from the tow line in Lake Michigan to deploy it for a 2023 U.S. Coast Guard Great Lakes Fisheries survey. (Photo: Saildrone)

The Department of Commerce and NOAA on Monday announced $3.9 million to the Marine Technology Society (MTS) to establish a multi-year framework to engage the Ocean Enterprise as part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda. The Ocean Enterprise includes public, private, non-profit, tribal and academic entities that provide ocean observation, measurement and forecasting data or deliver operational ocean information products and services.

“Ocean data and information powers America’s robust marine economy," said U.S Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo. "As part of President Biden’s Investing in America agenda, this investment will help accelerate growth and advance partnership opportunities within the ocean information sector as it works to develop solutions to pressing climate and resilience challenges."

Funded by the Inflation Reduction Act — the largest climate investment in history — this project will support NOAA in defining Ocean Enterprise requirements and identifying new market opportunities to advance public-private partnerships in support of coastal and ocean climate resilience and workforce development. These partnerships provide critical services and support to many marine environmental management activities and economic sectors, including offshore energy, shipping and coastal resilience.

This project expands upon the Dialogues with Industry program launched in 2022 by MTS, the Global Ocean Observing System (GOOS)/UNESCO and NOAA. It marks the first effort within the MTS Ocean Enterprise Initiative, which will facilitate virtual dialogues, in-person gatherings, workshops and various other events within the community to enable sharing of requirements and market opportunities.

“The value of the Ocean Enterprise has increased rapidly in the last decade in response to changing environmental conditions and the expanding blue economy, and NOAA is proud to be a leader in this space,” said Sarah Kapnick, Ph.D., NOAA chief scientist. “By joining forces with the Marine Technology Society we will help identify Enterprise priorities into the future as this important sector continues to grow in response to societal needs.”

Throughout the project, MTS will work in partnership with NOAA to consolidate recommendations from across the global Ocean Enterprise community and translate them into actionable recommendations, road maps and needs assessments to support the delivery of ocean observing services, the development of the Ocean Enterprise workforce and the enhancement of coastal and ocean climate resilience. These efforts will bring public and private interests in this sector into greater alignment and highlight opportunities for collaboration and support.

“MTS is thrilled to collaborate with NOAA on this groundbreaking initiative to strengthen the Ocean Enterprise. Our mission-driven approach will address specific topics such as ocean carbon dioxide removal technologies and real-time ocean data telemetry standards, as well as broader national priorities like ocean-driven renewable energy transformation, marine ecosystem conservation and the cultivation of the Blue Economy's future workforce. Together, we look forward to a future where the Ocean Enterprise plays a pivotal role in addressing some of our most pressing environmental and economic challenges,” said Chris Ostrander, MTS Chief Executive Officer.

Related News

Credit: noraismail/AdobeStock

U.S. Revives Cold War Submarine Spy Program to Counter China

On a windswept island 50 miles north of Seattle sits a U.S. Navy monitoring station. For years, it was kept busy tracking…

MAPPING THE WORLD’S OCEANS is central to understanding what’s down there, to help better manage this diverse, fragile ecosystem. Photos courtesy SOI

SOI Steps Ahead on Ocean Mapping

With its new research vessel Falkor (too), Schmidt Ocean Institute (SOI) has ramped up its ability to map the ocean floor. Jyotika I. Virmani, Ph.D.

(Image: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems and Cellula Robotics to Run XLAUV Pilot in 2024

British defense contractor BAE Systems said it is teaming up with Canadian marine technology company Cellula Robotics to…

Ben Kinnaman - Credit: Greensea IQ

Ocean Robotics: Meet Greensea IQ

It was announced today that Greensea, Armach Robotics and Bayonet Ocean Vehicles have been consolidated into a single company…

Illustration of the polar research Icebreaker. Image credit: Guangzhou Shipyard International Company Limited.

ABB to Supply Ice-Classed Azipod Propulsion for Research Vessel

ABB has received an order from the Guangzhou Shipyard International to supply an Azipod® DI propulsion system for the new…

Margo Newcombe (Photo: VideoRay)

Margo Newcombe Joins VideoRay as Marketing VP

Underwater robotic systems company VideoRay announced it has hired Margo Newcombe as vice president, marketing and partner…

Featured Companies

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Advanced Navigation

Advanced Navigation is a global company headquartered in Sydney, Australia. We are one of the most innovative providers of inertial navigation systems, acoustic navigation solutions, and robotics technology. Trusted by many of the world’s leading technology companies…
Efforts to map the world’s oceans are ramping up, with new and emerging technologies leading the way.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Vessels: Recent Deliveries
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Third Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news