Maritime Gunships: Kraken Partners with MSI-Defence Systems

Credit: Kraken Technology Group

Credit: Kraken Technology Group

British maritime company Kraken Technology Group (KTG) has partnered up with MSI-Defence Systems (MSI-DS) around key systems on its K50 KRAKEN maritime gunship.

MSI-DS is a land and naval weapon systems specialist focusing on precision engagement, weapons direction, remote situational awareness and hard kill on a range of host platforms.

MSI-DS has developed cross-domain weapons platforms and control systems for naval, land, and littoral environments.

"This partnership agreement reflects many areas of collaboration and development between both parties, specifically the integration of MSI-Defence Systems Seahawk Compact Weapon Station (CWS30) and LMM launcher (CWSM) into the K50 KRAKEN maritime precision engagement vessel. This will meet fast interception and interdiction requirements of navies, border forces and law-enforcement agencies," Kraken Technology Group said.

Mal Crease, Founder and CEO of Kraken Technology Group, commented: “We look forward to working with MSI-Defence Systems to equip the KRAKEN with their range of advance weapon systems. MSI-DS is well recognised for developing, delivering and supporting weapons systems with outstanding performance and precision. This partnership will deliver key aspects of the KRAKEN’s specific precision engagement requirements, which features 5 different types of inbuilt weapons systems covering air, surface and sub-surface.”

John Meldrum, Managing Director at MSI Defence Systems Limited, added:"I believe the MSI-DS and Kraken partnership is a powerful combination, and we are looking forward to collaborating on the game-changing K50 KRAKEN platform. The fully equipped and definitive maritime precision engagement craft, complete with formidable weaponisation, will deliver unparalleled levels of performance, modularity and operational capability for modern green and brown water security operations.”

 

