Massa Products Corporation Showcases at Sea-Air-Space 2026

Massa Products Corporation, a leader in electroacoustic and ultrasonic technologies, will be participating at Sea-Air-Space 2026, a maritime exposition for defense industry leaders and key military decision-makers.

At this year's event, Massa will be joined by five partners: Sonalysts, Forge Nano, Orr Partners, HRP Associates, and LeVanta Tech.

Visitors to the Massa exhibit (booth #1347) will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from all six organizations, explore joint capabilities, and learn how these partnerships deliver value across military applications.