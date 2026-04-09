 
New Wave Media

April 9, 2026

Massa Products Corporation Showcases at Sea-Air-Space 2026

© Massa Products Corporation

© Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation, a leader in electroacoustic and ultrasonic technologies, will be participating at Sea-Air-Space 2026, a maritime exposition for defense industry leaders and key military decision-makers.

At this year's event, Massa will be joined by five partners: Sonalysts, Forge Nano, Orr Partners, HRP Associates, and LeVanta Tech. 

Visitors to the Massa exhibit (booth #1347) will have the opportunity to engage with representatives from all six organizations, explore joint capabilities, and learn how these partnerships deliver value across military applications. 

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