Wednesday, January 10, 2024
 
New Wave Media

January 10, 2024

MetOcean Promotes Squires and MacDonald to Director Roles

(Photo: MetOcean Telematics)

(Photo: MetOcean Telematics)

MetOcean Telematics, a global Iridium satellite Value-Added Reseller headquartered in Canada, announced the promotion of Laura Squires to Director of Business Intelligence and Cathy MacDonald to Director of Finance.

In this new capacity, Squires will be responsible for overseeing the management, development, and implementation of Business Intelligence initiatives. Her primary role is to promote data-driven decision-making by providing accurate and actionable insights to key stakeholders.

Since joining MetOcean in February 2013, Squires has advanced from a Sales Operations Manager and Business Analyst to the Manager of Business Intelligence. Squires’ work with business processes, Salesforce.com, Dynamics GP, and numerous other platforms has been instrumental in shaping MetOcean’s current operational landscape.

As Director of Finance, MacDonald will continue her responsibility for overseeing the financial operations of MetOcean, while taking on an expanded role in other Finance activities. Her primary focus will be to provide strategic financial guidance and ensure the financial health and stability of the company.

MacDonald, who joined MetOcean in 2020 as the Financial Controller, has made substantial contributions to the company’s financial performance by strengthening controls and deploying enhanced tools. Notably, she successfully navigated the company through a demanding 2023, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills while overseeing MetOcean’s Accounting team.

Lee Foster, Chief Financial Officer at MetOcean, said, “Cathy and Laura have been instrumental in driving our company’s growth and innovation. These promotions are a testament to their contributions, and we are confident that they will continue to lead their teams with excellence and vision. We are fortunate to work with them both.”

Related News

(Credit: TechnipFMC)

TechnipFMC Bags $1B Contract with Petrobras

TechnipFMC has been awarded 'major' integrated engineering, procurement, construction, and installation (iEPCI) contract…

© magann / Adobe Stock

Frozen Methane Under the Seabed is Thawing – And It's Worse Than We Thought

Buried beneath the oceans surrounding continents is a naturally occurring frozen form of methane and water. Sometimes dubbed…

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan, who has served as Executive Director for more than 20 years. Image courtesy Cathy Hogan/OceansAdvance

Hogan Retires from OceansAdvance

OceansAdvance, the voice of the Newfoundland and Labrador Ocean Technology Innovation Cluster, announced the retirement of Cathy Hogan…

(Credit: TGS)

TGS Grabs OBN Data Acquisition Deal in North Sea

Offshore seismic data firm TGS has secured an Ocean Bottom Node (OBN) data acquisition contract in the North Sea.The three-month OBN data acquisition

(Photo: Teledyne Marine)

Teledyne Marine Opens AUV Service Center in Poland

Teledyne Marine announced the opening of a Service Center for Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUV) in Poland, established…

Lucas Cribley (Photo: C-Innovation)

C-Innovation Names Cribley Business Development Manager

Edison Chouest Offshore (ECO) aﬃliate C-Innovation (C-I) has welcomed back Lucas Cribley as its new business development…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Digital Edge Subsea Ltd

A world leader in offshore digital video recording (DVR) + inspection systems. Digital Edge Subsea develops and manufactures DVR products for use throughout the offshore oil and gas industry including diving, remote operated vehicle (ROV) and topside operations.

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech is a German manufacturer, maker of the OceanPack ship based measurement systems used for scientific research and industrial monitoring of water quality and oceanographic parameters. SubCtech also excels in ROV and subsea Li-Ion battery technology. The…
The December 2023 edition of Marine Technology Reporter is focused on advances in subsea vehicles and the systems that support them.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

The 2030 Vision for Underwater Autonomy
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Second Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command

Unlicensed Junior Engineer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Nov 2023 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news