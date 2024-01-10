MetOcean Promotes Squires and MacDonald to Director Roles

MetOcean Telematics, a global Iridium satellite Value-Added Reseller headquartered in Canada, announced the promotion of Laura Squires to Director of Business Intelligence and Cathy MacDonald to Director of Finance.

In this new capacity, Squires will be responsible for overseeing the management, development, and implementation of Business Intelligence initiatives. Her primary role is to promote data-driven decision-making by providing accurate and actionable insights to key stakeholders.

Since joining MetOcean in February 2013, Squires has advanced from a Sales Operations Manager and Business Analyst to the Manager of Business Intelligence. Squires’ work with business processes, Salesforce.com, Dynamics GP, and numerous other platforms has been instrumental in shaping MetOcean’s current operational landscape.

As Director of Finance, MacDonald will continue her responsibility for overseeing the financial operations of MetOcean, while taking on an expanded role in other Finance activities. Her primary focus will be to provide strategic financial guidance and ensure the financial health and stability of the company.

MacDonald, who joined MetOcean in 2020 as the Financial Controller, has made substantial contributions to the company’s financial performance by strengthening controls and deploying enhanced tools. Notably, she successfully navigated the company through a demanding 2023, demonstrating exceptional leadership skills while overseeing MetOcean’s Accounting team.

Lee Foster, Chief Financial Officer at MetOcean, said, “Cathy and Laura have been instrumental in driving our company’s growth and innovation. These promotions are a testament to their contributions, and we are confident that they will continue to lead their teams with excellence and vision. We are fortunate to work with them both.”