NOC and Royal Navy Renew MOU on Underwater Systems

L-R: Captain Jim Lovell - Navy Develop - Head of Underwater Battlespace Capability, Commander Mark Butcher - Navy Develop - Hydrographic, Meteorology and Oceanographic Capability Sponsor, Jon Godsell, Maritime Systems Programme Manager, Dstl, NOC CEO Dr John Siddorn, and Andy Liddell, Head of Maritime Unmanned System, SALMO and Boats, Defence Equipment & Support (DE&S). Credit: NOC

The UK's National Oceanography Centre (NOC) has renewed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Royal Navy, reinforcing a long-standing partnership in marine science and technology.  

The MOU, which includes collaboration with the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl), the Ministry of Defense (MOD)’s science and technology organization, underscores a shared commitment to fostering innovation and advances in autonomous and robotic underwater systems.

With expertise from NOC Innovations, the applied research and commercialization arm of NOC, the agreement will help enhance the UK’s leadership in marine science and technology.

A ceremonial signing took place during the Ocean Business conference and exhibition at NOC in Southampton in April this year.

Since the first MoU was signed in 2014 and subsequently renewed in 2021, the collaboration has supported a number of initiatives helping the UK expand its ability to develop ocean solutions and conduct advanced marine scientific research.

This includes facilitating a wider scope of collaborative projects and information sharing, while also exploring net-zero operations, positioning the NOC, the Royal Navy and Dstl at the forefront of sustainable oceanographic science and technology.

The partnership aligns with national and international initiatives, including the G7 “Future of the Seas and Oceans” program.

NOC is a leader in marine autonomy with expertise in developing and operating autonomous underwater vehicles including underwater gliders, the centre’s Autosub range, remotely operated vehicles and other robotic systems used for ocean exploration and research.

These innovations are critical to under-ice operations, deep-sea exploration and for national security applications.

