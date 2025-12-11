StrateSea Technology Selected for NATO DIANA 2026 Challenge Program

StrateSea Technology, a developer of operator first AI systems for maritime missions, announced that it has been selected by NATO’s Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) to join the 2026 Challenge Program. StrateSea is among 150 companies selected from more than 3,600 applicants across 24 NATO nations to advance dual-use technologies addressing key defense and security priorities.

StrateSea was selected for its flagship platform, FeatureLab, a no-code, sensor-agnosticAI system that accelerates detection, classification, and decision-making from multimodal maritime data. FeatureLab enables operators to deploy AI in disconnected, contested, and bandwidth-limited environments while maintaining transparency and mission relevance.

As part of the DIANA program, StrateSea will further develop and validate its technology within the Maritime Operations challenge area, focusing on multi-sensor fusion, subsea domain awareness, mine countermeasures, and autonomous maritime workflows.

Beginning in January 2026, DIANA participants receive contractual funding and access to a network of accelerator sites and more than 200 test centers across the 32 NATO nations.Through DIANA, companies work directly with military end-users, technical experts, and investors to accelerate testing and transition into operational programs.