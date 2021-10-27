Wednesday, October 27, 2021
 
New Wave Media

October 27, 2021

How Much Microplastic is in the Ocean?

© dottedyeti / Adobe Stock

© dottedyeti / Adobe Stock

How much microplastic is in the world's oceans? Twenty-four trillion pieces and counting, according to a recent study.

A global team of oceanographers led by Kyushu University researchers have been sailing the open seas equipped with a tow net and flowmeter in an effort to create and publish the most detailed dataset to date for assessing the amount of microplastics in the world's oceans and their effects on marine life.

The team has calibrated and processed data from these expeditions to build a publicly available dataset for more accurately assessing the abundance of microplastics—and their long-term trends—in the world’s oceans.

“Although the observation of microplastics dates back to the 1970s, standardized data spanning the globe is still limited,” said Atsuhiko Isobe, professor at Kyushu University's Research Institute for Applied Mechanics and leader of the study.

“Our dataset provides realistic amounts of microplastics in the wild to help researchers trying to assess the true impact they are having on aquatic organisms and the environment.”

Categorized as small pieces of degraded plastic less than five millimeters in size, microplastics can travel thousands of miles in the open sea and, depending on their degradation, remain at various depths of the ocean surface.

Atsuhiko Isobe of Kyushu University’s Research Institute for Applied Mechanics displays a sample of microplastics and other buoyant objects collected by his team from the open sea during a field campaign. (Photo: Kyushu University)

While numerous surveys in the last 50 years have set out to measure the amount of microplastics in the ocean, the combining and archiving of data has been slow and faces many challenges related to differences in collection methods and conditions, such as ocean turbulence, and counting and analysis protocols.

To create the new dataset, which was published in the journal Microplastics and Nanoplastics, the researchers collected, calibrated and gridded data from a total of 8,218 pelagic microplastic samples taken from oceans around the world between 2000 and 2019.

“We collected published and unpublished data on microplastic distribution from around the world and calibrated to account for differences such as in collection method and wave height to create standardized, state-of-the-art 2D maps of microplastic abundance,” Isobe said.

The team estimates there are 24.4 trillion pieces of microplastics in the world's upper oceans, with a combined weight of 82,000 to 578,000 tons—or the equivalent of roughly 30 billion 500-ml plastic water bottles.

“While this work improves our grasp of the actual situation, the total amount of microplastics is still likely to be much greater since this is just what we can estimate on the surface,” Isobe said. “For us to get a clearer picture, we must develop 3D maps probing the depths of the oceans and continue to fill the gaps within our dataset.”

One gap is the lack of microplastic data for the Indian Ocean and the seas around Southeast Asia, including the South China Sea. Moreover, data is missing for microplastics less than 300 micrometers in size or even on the nano scale. This is due to the lack of field survey protocols for such plastics and limitations in equipment and the mesh size of nets used in the field.

Isobe hopes that future surveys will continue to fill in these gaps using common protocols to facilitate data sharing.

“Though we are making progress, we still have much to learn to get a complete picture of the fate of plastic debris and the effect it is having on the environment,” Isobe said.

Related News

QYSEA’s FIFISH PRO W6 ROV with A50 DVL fitted (Station Lock & Control). Image courtesy QYSEA

QYSEA + Water Linked: Mini DVL Makes a Big Impression on Small ROVs

QYSEA and Water Linked have partnered to equip QYSEA’s Remotely Operated Vehicles (ROV) with cutting edge underwater positioning sensors.

The PingGuin. Image courtesy EvoLogics

MTR100: EvoLogics in Focus

In its September/October edition, Marine Technology Reporter presented its 16th Annual "MTR100", a focus on 100 leading people…

Kawasaki’s SPICE AUV, acquired by Modus. Image from Modus.

Subsea Vehicles: To Be (resident), or Not to Be?

That’s the question? Or, more specifically, are there alternative ways of delivering robotics to where they’re needed without…

Credit; Aker Offshore Wind

Aker Offshore Wind Plans to Deploy Scotland’s First Offshore Wind Underwater Substation

Norway-based firm Aker Offshore Wind plans to utilize Scotland’s first offshore wind underwater substation as part of its…

Mesobot, an underwater robot capable of tracking and recording high-resolution images of slow-moving and fragile zooplankton, gelatinous animals, and particles, is providing researchers with deeper insight into the vast mid-ocean region known as the twilight zone. © Evan Kovacs/©Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution

Academia’s Climate Change Challenge is Far from Academic

Highlighted in Marine Technology Reporter's MTR100 is the work and technology ongoing in the halls of academia. The most…

NOAA and Saildrone Inc. are piloting five specially designed saildrones in the Atlantic Ocean to gather data around the clock to help understand the physical processes of hurricanes. Photo courtesy Saildrone

World First: Saildrone Captures Video from inside a Cat 4 Hurricane

Saildrone Inc. and NOAA have released the first video footage gathered by an uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) from inside a…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

JouBeh Technologies

JouBeh Technologies is a leading Iridium satellite VAR with extensive global experience in supporting environmental data collection experts by offering handsets, modems and marine tracking and broadband solutions, voice and data airtime, powerful cloud-based data processing and on line provisioning.
Marine Technology Reporter’s August 2021 eMag edition is all about Hydrographic: the people, the tech, the solutions.
Read the Magazine

Advanced Navigation Releases Boreas D90, the First Fully Digital FOG

Tech Files: New Products, Systems and Solutions

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Cook Baker

● Military Sealift Command

Crew Coordinator

● ASM Maritime

Scheduler/Dispatcher

● Vane Brothers ● Balimore, MD, United States

Electronics Technician / ETO (Volunteer)

● Mercy Ships

Ferry Oiler

● NC Department of Transportation Ferry Division ● Hatteras, NC, US
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Sep 2021 - MTR100: Focus on 100 Leading Companies, People and Innovations in the Subsea Space

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news