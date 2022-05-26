 
New Wave Media

May 26, 2022

Minesto Deploys Dragon Class Tidal Kite in Faroe Islands


Tidal energy developer Minesto has this week launched its first Dragon Class tidal kite in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands, and has started producing electricity.

"[Minesto] has now successfully completed the first week of commissioning including satisfactory electricity production and verification of all core functionality with the new Dragon 4 tidal power plant in Vestmanna, Faroe Islands. The kite has generated first electricity to grid right "out of the box" and the commissioning plan has been executed as planned," Minesto said Wednesday.

“We are very pleased to announce that the first week of commissioning of Dragon 4 has been successfully completed. Every aspect of the project has been fulfilled according to plan and electricity has been successfully generated,” said Martin Edlund, CEO of Minesto.

“We started electricity production the same day we launched the Dragon 4, after having completed all necessary pre-flight function verification on the first tide after installation. The Dragon 4 has a lot to offer, and we are now moving into a phase where we will fine-tune the control system settings to maximize the power output,” expressed Bernt Erik Westre, Chief Technology Officer, Minesto. Illustration of a Minesto Tidal Kite - Credit: Minesto (File image)

Related News

Photo courtesy NIWA/The Nippon Foundation

Subsea Science: Tonga Eruption Discoveries Defy Expectations

New findings from the record-breaking Tongan volcanic eruption are “surprising and unexpected”, say scientists from New Zealand’s…

Credit: Armach

Armach Robotics Launches Its First Hull Service Robot

Armach Robotics, the robotic hull-cleaning subscription service company launched last year as a Greensea spin-off, has launched…

Daniel Garden outside GCE Blue Maritime in Ålesund (Photo: GCE Blue Maritime)

Norway Leads Maritime's Cluster Collaboration

Daniel Garden, CEO of GCE Blue Maritime Cluster, Norway’s largest shipbuilding cluster, got into the maritime game by accident.

Duane Fotheringham, president of the Unmanned Systems business group in HII’s Mission Technologies division with Remus 300. Photo Elaine Maslin

AUV Extravaganza: Tech Advances in Autonomous Underwater Vehicles

Modularity, flexibility and intelligence are the bywords of some of the latest generations of autonomous underwater vehicles…

Dawn Massa Stancavish standing in front of a display at the Reagan National Library’s “Secrets of WWII” exhibit honoring her grandfather, Frank Massa. Photo courtesy Massa

MASSA: Innovation Inside its DNA

From designing the world’s largest transducer; to lobster-like surf crawling robots to detect and destroy mines; to creating…

©Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Says Its New Subsea Wellhead Tech Saves Rig Time, Costs

U.S.-based international energy services and technology firm Baker Hughes has launched a new subsea wellhead technology,…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

High Tech, Inc.

High Tech, Inc. was founded and incorporated in the state of Mississippi in 1989. From its inception it has supplied the Navy and the worldwide seismic community with high quality hydrophones and data acquisition instrumentation. We will be showcasing hydrophones…
The February 2022 eMag edition of Marine Technology Reporter looks inside the world of oceanography.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Pushing what’s possible: High resolution estuarine sampling using rapid vertical profiling

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Second Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electrician

● Military Sealift Command

First Assistant Engineer

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Yeoman Storekeeper

● Military Sealift Command

First Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2022 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news