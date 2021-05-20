 
New Wave Media

May 20, 2021

OSIL Modular Vibrocorers Make Global Impact

Photo courtesy OSIL

Photo courtesy OSIL

Ocean Scientific International Ltd (OSIL) report that its range of vibrocorer systems are increasingly in use worldwide.

A multitude of users in Europe, Asia and Africa currently boast a modular OSIL vibrocoring system amongst their geotechnical assets, and have put the systems to work on a variety of marine reclamation projects, offshore drilling works and pipeline route surveys in addition to academic studies.

The OSIL Vibrocorers have been designed as tough but versatile modular systems for the sampling of densely compacted sediments in up to 250m water depth, which are easy to transport and which minimize dockside assembly for quicker mobilisation. The Vibrocorers benefit from a simple deployment and recovery procedure, which suits opportunistic use of available vessels.

The systems can either be assembled dockside or on the vessel itself into a 3m or 6m system before deploying over the stern. The corers have been designed for straightforward horizontal or vertical recovery on the vessel and effortless removal of the core barrel and sample once back on deck.

Related News

In 2019, Nautilus plied the Pacific waters off the island of Nikumaroro, searching for any sign of Amelia Earhart's lost plane. In the cool, dark control room, we kept a 24-hour vigil. (Gabriel Scarlett/National Geographic Image Collection)

VIDEO: Up Close and Personal with Ocean Explorer Robert Ballard

Ocean explorer and scientist Dr. Robert D. Ballard opens up on his personal life and his world-famous ocean discoveries like…

Hydromea Debuts Wireless Compact Underwater Drone Providing Live HD Video. Image: Hydromea

VIDEO: Hydromea 'Cuts the Cord' with New Compact Underwater Drone with Live HD Video Feed

As technology development continues at pace in the subsea space, a young innovative group out of Switzerland—Hydromea—unveiled…

Scaled UMACK test anchor under load test at IWES facility. Image courtesy CorPower Ocean

$4.4m Marine Energy Mooring, Anchoring and Quick-connect System Project set for Trials

A new mooring, anchoring and quick connect solution optimized for marine energy systems is set for Atlantic sea trials, following…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Deep-sea Mining Tests Resume After Robot Rescued from Pacific Ocean Floor

Belgium’s Global Sea Mineral Resources has resumed tests that could lead to the mining of battery minerals from the Pacific…

The Gullfaks Compression System station installation, which comprises piping and valves, as well as the two multiphase compressors and process coolers. All images from OneSubsea

Can the Subsea Factory Support a Net Zero World?

Mads Hjelmeland is passionate about subsea processing. It’s a subject close to his heart in his role as managing director…

(Photo: DEME Group)

Mining Robot Stranded on Pacific Ocean Floor in Deep-sea Mining Trial

A seabed mining robot being tested on the Pacific Ocean floor at a depth of more than 4 km (13,000 ft) has become detached…

Featured Companies

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

MetOcean Telematics

MetOcean Telematics, headquartered in Dartmouth, NS, Canada, provides complete end-to-end telematics services, with a focus on niche MetOcean solutions and custom Defence and Security products. A manufacturer of Iridium satellite solutions, drifters, buoys, beacons…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Clarkson Research Services Ltd

Leading data specialist providing an unrivalled resource for clients in the Offshore & Shipping industries. Its research team compiles, interprets and publishes data on the world's Offshore and Merchant fleets.
Marine Technology Reporter takes a deep dive into Oceanography in its February 2021 eMagazine edition, including insights on the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Inside the GO-BGC Array Project to Monitor Ocean Health

Hydrographic Edition July 2020
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Ship Communications Officer (IAM)

● Military Sealift Command

Deck Engineer Machinist

● Military Sealift Command

Tank Cleaner

● Tidewater Staffing ● Chesapeake, VA, United States

Refrigeration Engineer -

● Military Sealift Command

Marine Structural Engineer
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Mar 2021 - Oceanographic Instrumentation & Sensors

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news