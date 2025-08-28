NKT Installs Cables for TenneT’s BorWin5 Offshore Grid Connection

Danish power cable maker and services provider NKT has installed the HVDC power cable system for Tennet’s BorWin5 offshore grid connection in Germany.

NKT said it completed the installation of the 320 kV HVDC system, completing the pull-in works to the offshore platform with its NKT Victoria cable laying vessel.

In 2020, NKT secured a turnkey contract by TenneT to deliver and install a high-voltage DC XLPE power cable system for the BorWin5 project in Northern Germany.

The order comprised the manufacturing of approximately 30 km of 320 kV high-voltage DC on-and offshore power cables and accessories as well as offshore installation.

It will serve for the transmission of electrical energy between the 960 MW offshore wind farm He Dreiht operated by EnBW in the German North Sea and a grid connection point on land.

BorWin5 is TenneT’s fourth offshore wind DC project off the coast of Borkum in northwestern Germany. It connects the offshore converter platform BorWin epsilon in the North Sea to the converter station in Garrel/Ost close to Cloppenburg in Lower Saxony.