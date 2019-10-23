 
New Wave Media

October 23, 2019

Mooring Change-out for the Alba FSU

(Photo: InterMoor)

(Photo: InterMoor)

Services firm InterMoor said it said it swapped out 12 mooring lines on the Chevron-operated Alba floating storage unit (FSU) currently moored in 140 meters water depth in the UK North Sea.

The scope of the project included engineering, procurement, delivery, vessel supply, and installation of over 3,135 metric tons of mooring equipment including spiral strand wire ropes, chain and connecting links.

Utilizing the Island Offshore anchore handling tug supply ship (AHTS) Island Valiant as the primary installation vessel, and the Swire Pacific AHTS Pacific Duchess as the heading control vessel, InterMoor recovered, installed and tensioned the 12 replacement mooring lines between May and July 2019, the company said.

Operations were completed with three separate equipment mob/demobs which were managed and controlled through ChainCo’s quayside yard in Montrose, UK.

The project was completed on schedule within all design tolerances and with no disruption to the FSU operation throughout.

Discovered in 1984 in Block 16/26, the Alba heavy oil field field lies about 210 kilometers northeast of Aberdeen, in the UK Central North Sea. First oil was achieved in January 1994.

In addition to the FSU (the first purpose-built for the UK sector of the North Sea), field facilities include a fixed steel platform, the Alba Northern Platform, and the Alba Extreme South subsea production center added in 2001.

Alba crude oil is offloaded from the stern of the FSU to a shuttle tanker approximately once per month before being transported to refineries in northwest Europe. Alba gas is used for fuel and the platform is also connected by a gas line to the Britannia platform in which Chevron holds a nonoperated working interest, via a 4-kilometer pipeline.

In 2018 Alba produced a net daily average of 11,770 barrels of liquids. Since first production in 1994, it has produced over 428 million barrels of oil.

ChevronSwire PacificUK Central North Sea
Email

Related News

Photo: NOVACAVI

Mooring Cables for LoVe Ocean Observatory

With extensive experience in designing and manufacturing underwater custom cables, NOVACAVI has recently supplied a couple…

(Image: Schlumberger)

OneSubsea, Subsea 7 Win Ormen Lange Contracts

Schlumberger said its subsea technologies division OneSubsea has secured a frame agreement with A/S Norske Shell for an engineering…

(Image: Equinor)

Equinor Awards Hywind Tampen Contracts

Norwegian energy company Equinor today, on behalf of the Gullfaks and Snorre partners, signed contracts totaling around NOK…

(Image: BP)

McDermott to Build SPS for Greater Tortue

McDermott International announced it has been subcontracted to build subsea production system (SPS) for the Greater Tortue…

Kaga gun mount (Photo: Vulcan Inc)

Sunken Japanese Carrier Discovered

A Japanese aircraft carrier lost during the Battle of Midway has been discovered 5,400 meters below the surface of the Central…

Jim Milne, center, with Balmoral Comtec directors Gary Yeoman, Bill Main, Allan Robertson and Fraser Milne (Photo: Balmoral)

Balmoral Scoops Three Awards

Aberdeen-based deepwater specialist Balmoral announced it has won three industry awards in recent weeks.Earlier this month…

Featured Companies

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research

Teledyne Seabotix

SeaBotix is the world leading manufacturer of MiniROV systems with a pedigree of underwater expertise. A dedication to providing a capable underwater solution unlike anything else.

Teledyne Gavia

Teledyne Gavia provides turnkey survey solutions to customers undertaking a variety of tasks for military, commercial and scientific applications. The Gavia AUV can carry an array of sensors and custom payload modules that make it perfect for any research, monitoring or surveillance task where autonomy…

Forum Energy Technologies (FET)

Forum Energy Technologies (FET) is a leading global manufacturer of mission critical, complex, stocked and custom oilfield products and related after-market technical services, for use onshore and offshore. We have assembled some of the most well-known brands in…

Teledyne Oceanscience

The Oceanscience Group is a world leader in development of oceanographic, hydrographic, and hydrologic deployment equipment designed to save survey time and improve data quality. Our major products are remotely-controlled and tethered instrumentation deployment boats for acoustic Doppler current profilers…

Marine Technology Reporter

Marine Technology Reporter (MTR) is the recognized authority for business news and information about the international marine technology and ocean science community. MTR provides unbiased opinions, news and updates to more then 25,000 BPA subscribers in print and online.
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Steward Cook

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Chief Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

First Radio Electronics Technician (IAT)

● Military Sealift Command ● Norfolk, VA, USA

Marine outboard & inboard Technician

● Inman, SC South Carolina, United States
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Oct 2019 - Ocean Observation: Gliders, Buoys & Sub-Surface Networks

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news