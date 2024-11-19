Movella Launches new Xsens Inertial Sensor
Movella launched its new ‘flagship’ inertial sensor, the high-end industrial grade “Xsens Sirius” Series: the next generation of sensors succeeding the Xsens MTi 100-Series.
Featuring Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) and Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) capabilities, Xsens Sirius is engineered to deliver reliable unmatched 3D, real-time and accurate data in the most demanding conditions. A key feature that sets this series apart is its advanced signal pipeline with analog filtering, ensuring high vibration resistance for precise measurements even in the most extreme-vibration environments. With this new series, Movella aims to further support autonomous vehicle innovators across a range of applications – either land, air or (sub)sea.
This new Sirius series is a game changer for demanding scenarios across diverse vehicle and antenna/payload use cases, including:
- Marine: Deployed on surface vessels and sub-surface robotics, such as remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) and autonomous underwater vehicles (AUVs) for precise navigation or stabilization, providing them with reliable heading- and roll/pitch data or support bathymetry mapping.
- Land based Mobile Robotics: Enabling precise navigation for diverse robotic applications, including indoor mobile robots (AMRs/AGVs) operating in dynamic environments and Outdoor Mobile Robots navigating through rough terrain.
- Precision Agriculture: Delivering accurate 3D orientation data for navigating and controlling autonomous agriculture machinery and smaller mobile robotics.
- 3D Digital Mapping and Surveying: Supporting high-fidelity data capture and georeferencing for aerial, terrestrial, and subsea bathymetry mapping, enabling the creation of accurate and detailed maps and 3D models with e.g. Sonar, LIDAR and camera systems.