Movella Launches new Xsens Inertial Sensor

Movella launched its new ‘flagship’ inertial sensor, the high-end industrial grade “Xsens Sirius” Series: the next generation of sensors succeeding the Xsens MTi 100-Series.

Featuring Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), Vertical Reference Unit (VRU) and Attitude and Heading Reference System (AHRS) capabilities, Xsens Sirius is engineered to deliver reliable unmatched 3D, real-time and accurate data in the most demanding conditions. A key feature that sets this series apart is its advanced signal pipeline with analog filtering, ensuring high vibration resistance for precise measurements even in the most extreme-vibration environments. With this new series, Movella aims to further support autonomous vehicle innovators across a range of applications – either land, air or (sub)sea.

This new Sirius series is a game changer for demanding scenarios across diverse vehicle and antenna/payload use cases, including: