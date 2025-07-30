 
New Wave Media

July 30, 2025

KIMM, Natural Resources Canada Sign MoU on Clean Technology Cooperation

On Tuesday, July 29, KIMM signed an MoU with NRC in Montreal, Canada, to collaborate in the fields of resource recovery and clean environmental technology. KIMM President Seog-Hyeon Ryu and NRC Director General Daniel Dufour pose for a photo. © Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

On Tuesday, July 29, KIMM signed an MoU with NRC in Montreal, Canada, to collaborate in the fields of resource recovery and clean environmental technology. KIMM President Seog-Hyeon Ryu and NRC Director General Daniel Dufour pose for a photo. © Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM)

The Korea Institute of Machinery and Materials (KIMM), under the National Research Council of Science & Technology (NST), signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Natural Resources Canada (NRC) to establish a new platform for international collaboration in sustainable resource technologies and support the strategic expansion of KIMM’s global R&D network.

The MoU outlines collaboration in the following areas:

  • Joint research on ammonia recovery and removal technologies,
  • Information exchange on battery material recovery and industrial waste treatment, and
  • Organization of joint workshops and expert exchange programs.

Through this partnership, the two institutions aim to generate tangible technological outcomes that contribute to the global transition to carbon neutrality. The MoU marks a step forward in KIMM’s international cooperation in energy and environmental research and is expected to serve as a foundation for future multilateral research initiatives.

Prior to the signing, on July 28, 2025, KIMM visited the Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Centre (AMTC) of NRC. Discussions centered on collaboration in intelligent manufacturing automation, composite-based aircraft production, and maintenance technologies. During the visit, they met with Ibrahim Yimer, Vice President of the Transportation and Manufacturing Division at NRC, along with affiliated researchers, to explore potential collaboration in the field of intelligent manufacturing processes. The institutions also explored organizing technical seminars and facilitating researcher exchanges to establish practical collaboration frameworks.

KIMM also visited the Montreal Institute for Learning Algorithms, one of the world’s leading AI research institutes, to discuss joint research in advanced manufacturing AI, data-driven foundational research, and AI–robotics convergence. With MILA’s expertise in reinforcement learning, machine learning, and embodied AI, the collaboration is expected to support the development of AI solutions tailored for Korean manufacturing environments.

In addition, from July 28 to August 1, 2025, KIMM has participated in CKC 2025 (Canada–Korea Conference on Science and Technology) held in Montreal. KIMM co-organized an international collaboration session, presented key research achievements, and expanded its North American R&D network. During the “Hydrogen Production, Storage, and Utilization Technologies Session (KIER–KIMM),” KIMM showcased performance and economic analysis results of high-temperature electrolysis (SOEC) systems, underscoring Korea’s leadership in hydrogen technology. At the “Korea–Canada Industrial Technology Cooperation Seminar,” discussions focused on strategies to generate joint R&D outcomes and enhance bilateral innovation synergy.

Related News

© Pim Bongaerts

Nortek Nucleus Supports Coral Reef Photogrammetry Project

In a collaboration between the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), University of Sydney, California Academy…

© WHOI

Whale Fecal Samples Link Ocean Warming to Rising Algal Toxins in Arctic Waters

Rising toxins found in bowhead whales, harvested for subsistence purposes by Alaska Native communities, reveal that ocean…

© Fincantieri

Vard, Inkfish Sign Shipbuilding Contract for New Research Vessel

Vard, the Norwegian subsidiary of the Group and one of the world's leading builders of specialized vessels, has signed a…

© Deep Ocean Search

Deep Sea Vision, Deep Ocean Search Enter MoU

In conjunction with the launch of its brand-new Mariner XL ROV, Deep Ocean Search (DOS) Ltd entered a Memorandum of Understanding…

The Northern Lights Carbon Capture and Storage facilities at Øygarden outside of Bergen (Credit: Torstein Lund Eik / Equinor)

TGS to Provide Tech Set to Optimize Northern Lights CCS Operations

Norwegian data and intelligence firm TGS has signed a collaboration agreement with Equinor, aimed at advancing the digitalization…

Argeo has been a pioneer in offshore survey. Pictures is Argeo Listen - Electromagnetic Subsea Cathodic Protection Measurement. Image courtesy Argeo

With 'Indication of Interest', Argeo Suspends Bankruptcy Decision

Argeo ASA reportedly suspended its decision to file for bankruptcy following interest from a significant industrial player…

Featured Companies

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…

Harvest Technology Group

Harvest Technology Group Limited is a global leader in network-optimised remote operations that deliver real-time remote control, communication, automation, and monitoring capabilities. Headquartered in Perth, Australia, the group of companies is revolutionising remote operations with ultra-secure…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

NORBIT Subsea

NORBIT SUBSEA designs and develops wideband multibeam sonars for hydrographic applications, forward-looking applications as well as advanced subsea leakage detection. Our solutions are based on the latest in analog and digital signal processing and our products…

HydroComp, Inc.

Hydrodynamic and propulsion system design tools for naval architecture and the propeller trades – from concept to 3D CAD. Our core mission is providing engineering tools to develop ships, boats, and other marine vehicles – and their propellers – more efficiently and responsibly.

Teledyne Marine

The Teledyne Marine Group provides a sea of solutions to the marine industry - please visit our individual companies for more detailed information on Benthos, Blueview, CDL, DG O'Brien, Gavia, Impulse,ODI, Odom Hydrographic, RD Instruments, Reson, TSS and Webb Research
In this edition MTR explores the drivers for subsea exploration in 2025 and beyond
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

Subsea Megatrends for 2025 and Beyond
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Chief Cook

● Military Sealift Command

Operations Chief

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer

● Military Sealift Command

First Officer

● Military Sealift Command

Medical Services Officer

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover May 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news