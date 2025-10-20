Gulf Blue Navigator Program Now Accepting Applications for Cohort 4

The University of Southern Mississippi’s (USM) Gulf Blue Navigator Program is now accepting applications for Cohort 4, which begins in January 2026. This four-month accelerator is designed to help post-pilot, blue-tech startups scale their technologies by connecting them with key partners across government, industry, and academia.

Unlike traditional startup accelerators, the Gulf Blue Navigator takes a hands-on approach to foster collaboration among federal and state agencies, research institutions, and private industry. Participants gain access to state-of-the-art research facilities, wet-labs, co-working space, and Gulf Coast testing environments, along with tailored business and technical support.

Cohort 4, partially funded by USM’s Office of Innovation Management, USM’s Thad Cochran Marine Aquaculture Center, and the Office of Vice President for Research and Economic Development at Jackson State University, will focus on aligning natural and engineered systems to advance coastal resilience and sustainability, working closely with the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) and its Engineering With Nature (EWN) program. Startups selected will explore innovations in data and modeling, sensing technologies, drones, advanced materials, and aquaculture systems that deliver ecological and economic benefits in marine and coastal environments.

Over the course of the program, companies spend three days each month onsite in Gulfport, Mississippi, working from the Gulf & Ship Island Building and engaging directly with regional stakeholders. Each cohort member receives individualized objectives and continued mentorship beyond the four-month term, often leading to long-term collaborations and demonstration projects.

Companies interested in applying should visit www.gulfbluenavigator.org to learn more, view alumni testimonials, and submit applications by October 24, 2025.