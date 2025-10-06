World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 Held in Dubai

Dubai was the stage to exchange ideas, showcase innovation and strengthen international cooperation during the celebration of the 2025 World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) last week.

The event (September 30–October 1) was hosted by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The event combined a maritime exhibition showcasing innovations in sustainable shipping, with a series of five panel discussions over two days, featuring experts and policy makers:

Panel 1: Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity underscored the links between ocean health, prosperity and governance, while highlighting opportunities in the blue economy and the importance of ocean literacy and youth engagement.

Panel 2: Decarbonization and climate change examined pathways to net-zero emissions in shipping, including the use of alternative fuels, green corridors, carbon pricing and climate-resilient ports.

Panel 3: Actions to address marine plastic litter explored regulatory gaps, onboard waste innovations, port reception facilities and the role of seafarers as “frontline defenders” against plastic pollution.

Panel 4: The BBNJ treaty and shipping reviewed how the new global framework for protecting marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) will affect shipping lanes and high seas governance.

Panel 5: Capacity development for sustainable oceans spotlighted IMO-led projects and programs designed to bolster capacity among Member States, especially in developing countries, through maritime training, upskilling and ensuring decent work and wellbeing in the green transition.

The event concluded with the ceremonial handover of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event flag to the Republic of Korea, which will host the 2026 edition in Busan.