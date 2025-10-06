 
New Wave Media

October 6, 2025

World Maritime Day Parallel Event 2025 Held in Dubai

© IMO

© IMO

Dubai was the stage to exchange ideas, showcase innovation and strengthen international cooperation during the celebration of the 2025 World Maritime Day Parallel Event (WMDPE) last week.

The event (September 30–October 1) was hosted by the United Arab Emirates Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure in collaboration with the International Maritime Organization (IMO).

The event combined a maritime exhibition showcasing innovations in sustainable shipping, with a series of five panel discussions over two days, featuring experts and policy makers:

Panel 1: Our Ocean, Our Obligation, Our Opportunity underscored the links between ocean health, prosperity and governance, while highlighting opportunities in the blue economy and the importance of ocean literacy and youth engagement.

Panel 2: Decarbonization and climate change examined pathways to net-zero emissions in shipping, including the use of alternative fuels, green corridors, carbon pricing and climate-resilient ports.

Panel 3: Actions to address marine plastic litter explored regulatory gaps, onboard waste innovations, port reception facilities and the role of seafarers as “frontline defenders” against plastic pollution.

Panel 4: The BBNJ treaty and shipping reviewed how the new global framework for protecting marine biodiversity beyond national jurisdiction (BBNJ) will affect shipping lanes and high seas governance.

Panel 5: Capacity development for sustainable oceans spotlighted IMO-led projects and programs designed to bolster capacity among Member States, especially in developing countries, through maritime training, upskilling and ensuring decent work and wellbeing in the green transition. 

The event concluded with the ceremonial handover of the World Maritime Day Parallel Event flag to the Republic of Korea, which will host the 2026 edition in Busan.  

Related News

Germany Launches €6b Industrial Decarbonization Program

German Economy Minister Katherina Reiche on Monday unveiled a 6 billion euro ($7 billion) funding initiative aimed at industrial decarbonisation…

(Credit: Forum Energy Technologies)

FET to Deliver Work-Class ROV to DOF for Brazil Ops

Subsea robotics firm Forum Energy Technologies (FET) has secured a contract with long-term client DOF for the delivery of…

Source: NOAA

Mini USV Collects Data in a Category 5 Hurricane

A small, wind–powered uncrewed surface vehicle (USV) captured and transmitted data from inside a Category 5 hurricane on September 28…

(Credit: Fugro)

Fugro Joins European Seas UXO Cleaning Squad

Fugro has joined the Clearance Activities for Marine Munitions through Efficient Remediation Approaches (CAMMera) consortium…

The Åsgard B platform in the Norwegian Sea (Credit: Gudmund Nymoen / Equinor)

Equinor, Partners Bolster Åsgard Production with Subsea Compressors Upgrade

Equinor and partners in Åsgard and Mikkel licenses have started the second phase of Åsgard subsea compression in the Norwegian Sea…

Source: GEOMAR

Third Phase of Deep-Sea Mining Impact Research Begins

The third phase of the European research project MiningImpact has officially begun. Researchers from nine countries are joining…

Featured Companies

R.M. Young Company

Founded in 1964, R.M. Young Company specializes in the development and manufacture of professional meteorological instruments renowned for their cost-effectiveness and reliability. Their precision weather instruments have earned global acclaim, underpinned by exceptional…

Kraken Robotics

Kraken Robotics Inc. is transforming subsea intelligence through 3D imaging sensors, power solutions, and robotic systems. Our products and services enable clients to overcome the challenges in our oceans – safely, efficiently, and sustainably. Kraken’s synthetic aperture sonar…

Massa Products Corporation

Massa Products Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures sonar and ultrasonic products for use in ocean, air, and fluids. Founded by Frank Massa, the man who pioneered the field of electroacoustics over 75 years ago, Massa is the only company that remains…

VideoRay

VideoRay is the largest volume producer of Underwater ROVs (Remotely Operated Vehicles) in the world. Established in 1999, VideoRay has worked with technology and mission partners throughout the world to develop and prove the small ROV tool for a wide range of applications.

SubCtech GmbH

SubCtech’s (”Subsea Technologies for the Marine Environment”) team already has more than 30 years of experience in the subsea and marine technology. Today, with 70+ employees, the company is still privately owned. We offer underwater technologies, subsea solutions and ocean monitoring systems.

South Bay Wire and Cable Company, LLC

For more than 65 years, south Bay Cable has been a leader in the design and manufacture of custom cable for the toughest jobs. Our engineering staff can create cable designs for most applications. We specialize in underwater cable but are capable of producing a…
Understanding our oceans: hydrographic solutions for navigation, surveys, communication and beyond.
Read the Magazine Sponsored by

First High-Tech Exploration of Argentina’s Mar del Plata Canyon Inspires Millions
Search Marine Technology Jobs

Pumpman

● Military Sealift Command

Third Officer - Mixed Work Schedule

● Military Sealift Command

Refrigeration Engineer

● Military Sealift Command

Able Seaman (W)

● Military Sealift Command

Chief Radio Electronics Technician

● Military Sealift Command
Post Resume Employers –
Post Jobs
Marine Technology Magazine Cover Jul 2025 -

Marine Technology Reporter is the world's largest audited subsea industry publication serving the offshore energy, subsea defense and scientific communities.

Subscribe
Marine Technology ENews subscription

Marine Technology ENews is the subsea industry's largest circulation and most authoritative ENews Service, delivered to your Email three times per week

Subscribe for MTR E-news