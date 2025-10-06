 
New Finance Chief Takes Reins at PXGEO

Ammar Chattha (Credit: PXGEO)

Marine seismic innovations business PXGEO has appointed Ammar Chattha as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO) to further strengthen the company’s financial leadership and support its next stage of progress.

Chattha brings more than a decade of experience working with large corporates advising on financial and operational transformation projects. A qualified Chartered Accountant (ICAEW) and Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA), Chattha joins PXGEO with a strong background in financial consultancy across Europe and Middle East. 

He succeeds Hans-Peter Burlid, who previously served as Chief Commercial Officer and CFO at PXGEO before stepping into the newly created role of Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer in July this year, as part of the innovation-led company’s sharpened focus on driving a more sustainable future.

Chattha joins PXGEO from a leading global management consultancy, where he was most recently a director, spending seven years in U.K. and Middle East. Prior to this, he spent four years at KPMG UK in London, within the Financial Advisory and Valuations practice.

“I am excited to join PXGEO at such a pivotal stage in its journey to build a resilient, long-term financial strategy. The business has a clear commitment to innovation and collaboration, and I look forward to joining such a talented and progressive workforce as we build on the momentum of the past four years since the company’s inception and help drive the company’s next phase of success,” said Chattha.

