Future is Here: Smart Drones Take on Wave Energy Plant Upkeep (Video)

(Credit: Screenshot/Video by Eco Wave Power)

Onshore wave energy technology developer Eco Wave Power has partnered with BladeRanger, an automated drone-based cleaning and diagnostics specialist, to introduce drones for the maintenance of its wave energy systems.

The collaboration was demonstrated at Eco Wave Power’s grid-connected project in Jaffa Port, Israel, where BladeRanger’s drones cleaned and inspected the floaters that convert waves into electricity.

By deploying autonomous drones, the companies expect to lower operating expenses, reduce downtime and increase output, making wave power more competitive with other renewable sources.

Eco Wave Power said operational costs at its Jaffa Port and Gibraltar sites have historically reached up to 4% of project capital expenditure annually.


“After celebrating the opening of our Los Angeles pilot on September 9, we are proud to take another bold step toward smarter, more scalable wave energy. Partnering with BladeRanger lets us integrate cutting-edge drone technology into our operations – making our systems cleaner, more efficient, and better prepared for global deployment,” said Inna Braverman, founder and CEO of Eco Wave Power.

According to BladeRanger, which has supplied automated cleaning solutions to large-scale solar operators including Nofar Energy, the wave energy sector offers a new application for its technology.

“Our mission has always been to automate renewable energy maintenance for maximum efficiency and sustainability. This collaboration allows us to extend our proven technology to wave energy and ensure these systems stay in top shape with minimal manual intervention,” added Hagai Climor, chairman of BladeRanger.

Following the test, the companies plan to explore a long-term strategic collaboration, including the potential deployment of drone-based maintenance at Eco Wave Power’s recently launched Los Angeles pilot plant and other future projects.

