TGS Kicks Off Second Phase of Equatorial Margin Survey off Brazil

(Credit: TGS)

Energy data and intelligence firm TGS has started PAMA Phase II 3D multi-client survey in the Equatorial Margin area offshore Brazil.

The first phase covered 19,343 square kilometers and more than 25 future exploration blocks within the Pará-Maranhao Basin, one of the world’s largest, most unexplored, and highly prospective basins.

PAMA Phase II extends coverage by approximately 11,500 square kilometers, including blocks currently under nomination for upcoming license rounds scheduled for 2026 and 2027.

A Ramform Titan-class vessel started data acquisition early June and is expected to complete the survey early March 2026. The vessel is equipped with TGS GeoStreamer technology, ensuring high-quality 3D seismic acquisition and data delivery. The project is supported by industry funding.

The Pará-Maranhao Basin features evidence of a functioning deepwater petroleum system in the Cretaceous and Paleogene layers and attracts significant industry interest spurred by prolific discoveries in neighboring countries such as Guyana and Suriname.

“We experienced strong industry interest and support for our PAMA Phase I survey, as the Equatorial Margin represents one of the most exciting exploration frontiers globally. With PAMA Phase II, we are expanding our data coverage significantly, and by leveraging our advanced acquisition capabilities and imaging expertise, this survey will provide substantial value for our clients’ exploration activities in the Parã-Maranhao Basin.

“With the ongoing Megabar extension multi-client project in the Barreirinhas Basin we will have two Ramform Titan-class vessels active in the Equatorial Margin through the remainder of 2025,” said Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

