Nekton, Schmidt Ocean enter Partnership

Ocean exploration organizations Nekton and Schmidt Ocean Institute have entered into a new partnership to work collaboratively on expeditions and to advance public understanding of the ocean by engaging cultural sectors such as fashion, food, and sports.

The two not-for-profit organizations released a white paper, Ocean Rising: The Quest to Inspire the Public that outlines industry actions that have brought awareness to ocean science and sustainability.

“Our goal is to inspire people about the ocean. This is our planet, but an unknown one, full of wonder and mystery, with incredible landscapes and alien creatures,” said Dr. Jyotika Virmani, executive director of Schmidt Ocean Institute. “This is the United Nations Ocean Decade and elevating the understanding and appreciation for our ocean is a high priority. Through this collaboration our goal is to bring the ocean to everyone.”